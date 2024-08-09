Notre Dame's Under-the-Radar Position Group That's About to Shine
Unfortunately, much of the discussion during the second week of Notre Dame fall camp revolved around the unfortunate injury news along the offensive line on the field - losing OT Charles Jagusah to a knee injury - and the Deuce Knight recruiting rumors off it.
There's never a dull moment at Notre Dame. There's always something to talk about for better or worse.
But there's something a whole lot of fun to get fired up about on a Notre Dame offensive roster that has a chance to be much more dynamic than it has been in recent years.
The Wide Receiver Group Has Been The Talk Of Camp
Nobody quite knows yet just how good this group can or will be.
Is it getting overhyped simply because the bar for has been so low over the last couple of seasons, or are there truly some difference makers in the fold led by rising second-year player Jaden Greathouse, walk-on standout Jordan Faison, and a host of others including many transfers looking to make a splash with what eligibility they have left?
We won’t have to wait long for an answer as the Irish open the year against a strong Texas A&M defense eager to make a statement in new coach Mike Elko’s first game at the helm. Can the Irish pass-catchers get behind and around a good SEC secondary?
The Notre Dame Running Back Room Should Be Truly Dynamic
Also about to shine is Deland McCullough's running back room, led by Jeremiyah Love and a fully rehabilitated JD Price. This dynamic group looks to exploit defenses both on the ground and through the air.
New Irish OC Mike Denbrock, a master of matchups, plans to scheme ultra-creative ways to get these electric players the ball, giving them opportunities to do real damage all over the field. From game one, this group is expected to be a major force for the Notre Dame offense.
The receivers and running backs are strong, but that's a known. The real position to keep an eye on is ...
The Tight Ends Will Allow The Other Skill Groups To Blossom
Compared to the hype surrounding the backs and pass catchers as camp has opened, the talk about the tight ends has been relatively quiet. However, if 6-7 Eli Raridon and 6-6 Mitch Evans can both stay healthy after returning from brutal injuries, they could be the key to unlocking the entire offense.
With their exceptional athleticism and size, Raridon and Evans are matchup nightmares all over the field. Defenses will be forced to either give them more attention than they'd like to keep them in check or risk being dominated by these two Monsters of Mary.
This extra attention will create opportunities for the backs and receivers to exploit favorable matchups and spacing. There simply aren’t enough defenders to cover all of Notre Dame’s weapons, and that's where the tight ends should shine.
