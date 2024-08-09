Notre Dame's Under-the-Radar Position Group That's About to Shine

8️⃣8️⃣



𝘈𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭'𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘦𝘯𝘥



Mitchell Evans has been named to the Mackey Award Preseason Watch List #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/J1nZsC0VMx