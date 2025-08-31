Notre Dame Drops Behind Key Rival in ESPN’s Latest FPI Update
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season has largely come and gone, although a few games remain to be played. Notre Dame fans know the sixth-rated Irish will face off at No. 10 Miami on Sunday night, but a full slate of weekend games was plenty entertaining to watch without any real pressure.
One thing I look at each week is the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI). I was curious on Sunday morning about how much Saturday's games impacted the preseason ratings, and it was safe to say, it was significant.
However, as Notre Dame waits for 7:30 p.m. ET to arrive and the season to kick off in Miami, one Fighting Irish rival was among the teams to soar up in the initial update.
USC Soars Past Notre Dame in ESPN FPI Update
Notre Dame started the season ranked sixth in the FPI, but after being off Saturday, Sunday's update meant a slight drop for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame now checks in eighth as of Sunday morning, falling two spots overnight.
One team that passed the Irish was USC, which soared from 14 to six following a blowout victory over Missouri State. The FPI actually gives USC a nearly 20% chance (19.7 to be exact) to win the Big Ten. It is also now listed as having a 55.8% chance to make the College Football Playoff, slightly better than the 52.3% chance Notre Dame currently sits with.
Notre Dame hosts USC on October 18 this season.
The other team to pass Notre Dame was Ole Miss, which a 63-7 victor over Georgia State. The Rebels jumped from six spots, from No. 10 to four.
ESPN Computer Model Projects Notre Dame at Miami:
ESPN also has a computer model projecting what happens in each game, which they call the Matchup Predictor. Just hours before the Notre Dame at Miami clash, the Matchup Predictor gives Notre Dame a slightly better chance than Miami at pulling off the victory Sunday night.
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Notre Dame 54.9% chance of victory, Miami 45.1% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
Notre Dame getting by Miami Sunday night would mean its College Football Playoff odds soar as one of the most difficult games on the schedule is done, and a win is accomplished.
The most interesting part of the numbers to me is what the top of the ratings say. Despite losing at Ohio State and only scoring seven points in the process, Texas remains No. 1 while Ohio State moved up just one spot to No. 3.
Also interesting to me was that Texas A&M disposed of UTSA on Saturday, but saw its ranking fall from No. 9 to No. 14 as it had major issues stopping the run.