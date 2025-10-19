Notre Dame Defeats USC Again: Post-Game Analysis & Instant Reaction
"Well, this could be the last time
This could be the last time
Maybe the last time
I don't know..."
I know the Rolling Stones weren't talking about Notre Dame and USC's rivalry when they released that hit in 1965, but it fit for Saturday night's showdown on a rainy night in South Bend.
It wasn't easy, it wasn't always pretty, and much of the night it was frustrating, but at the end of the evening, Notre Dame walked out a 34-31 victor over USC. The win moves Notre Dame to 5-2 on the year after winning its fifth-straight game, with hopes of the College Football Playoff very much alive.
Here are your instant takeaways from Notre Dame's win as it heads to its second off week, and preps for the November stretch that can still end in a CFP appearance.
CJ Carr Delivers After a Rough Night
Maybe it was CJ Carr hearing a little too much of the praise he's received in recent weeks or perhaps it was a natural regression for a redshirt freshman, but the Notre Dame quarterback clearly had an off night. Carr missed throws early to stunt drives, which continued to be a theme throughout the night. His interception on a pass that should have been thrown into the ninth row of the stands just before halftime kept things closer than they should have been.
Carr has to play better than he did Saturday night. However, when Notre Dame needed someone to step up and put things away...
CJ Carr Cures Notre Dame's Red Zone Woes - For Now
Notre Dame has had issues in short yardage all season and Saturday night was no different. After a brutal interception in the first half, CJ Carr had his number called twice with the game still on the line in the fourth quarter. Carr ran his first touch of that moment for four yards, from the USC five. The very next play he dove into the end zone to stretch Notre Dame's lead to 10 and put USC in a world of hurt.
Notre Dame to USC: Stronger Than You
On a night that CJ Carr was off his A-game, Notre Dame's rushing offense had its most impressive showing of 2025. Jeremiyah Love put up a top-five single-game rushing performance in program history, as a relatively beat-up Notre Dame offensive line had holes for him and Jadarian Price to run through all night.
In a rivalry that recently has been about Notre Dame being more physical than USC, the Fighting Irish ran for 308 yards and averaged more than seven yards per carry in the 34-24 victory.
Christian Gray's Resolve Reminiscent of Last Year
Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray was having a night to forget Saturday, getting thrown at, allowing big plays, and being penalized multiple times. Just like last season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Gray stepped up when Notre Dame needed it the most.
With just 1:48 remaining in the third quarter and Notre Dame clinging to a 27-24 lead, but with USC driving, Christian Gray stepped up and intercepted a Jayden Maiava pass. It didn't end Saturday's game by any means, but it killed the momentum that USC had built, and the game shifted back to Notre Dame's favor for the final 16 minutes following it.
Notre Dame's Special Teams Giveth...
And Notre Dame's special teams taketh away. Jadarian Price's 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to put Notre Dame right back in front after USC had taken a third quarter lead was massive, but plenty of ugly things showed up for the Irish as well. A missed extra point and a short field goal that had no chance, coupled with multiple kickoffs that were penalized after going out of bounds.
It had its flashy moment, but it also had a lot of unacceptable moments throughout.
Notre Dame's Playoff Chances Very Much Alive
It wasn't the prettiest of games for Notre Dame as a lot of miscues cost the Irish, but it was enough to secure a 10 point victory over USC. The Trojans were Notre Dame's toughest remaining opponent and a win was had on a night that things could have gone much better. That speaks just how good Notre Dame is this season.
Notre Dame Earns a Culture Win Over Rival USC
As I've said a handful of times, that wasn't a pretty game by Notre Dame. But it was an ultimate showing of Notre Dame's culture under Marcus Freeman.
Christian Gray's struggles, CJ Carr's misfires and poor decision making, and special teams. All had issues through the night but each had incredibly key moments that turned the tide of Saturday night's victory.
That speaks to the culture Notre Dame has under Marcus Freeman. Whether its questionable penalties that were called, or poor execution, Notre Dame as a whole focuses on the next play mentality that Freeman has instilled and that was as big of difference between the teams Saturday night, as it has continued to be between the programs the last four seasons.
Notre Dame vs USC: Was it the Last Time?
What does the future hold for Notre Dame and USC? I'm not sure anyone has the exact answer as I type this tonight, but the fact that its even gotten to this point is pathetic. USC acts like it doesn't need Notre Dame because of its current place in the Big Ten and that's their prerogative.
It's not like USC has hit the ground running in Big Ten play, though. Credit to USC for playing hard, but at the end of the night it was Marcus Freeman yet again telling Lincoln Riley to go home and get his shine box.