Notre Dame Makes Its USC Rivalry Stance Clear: Keep Playing

Notre Dame Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua made his desire to keep the rivalry intact even clearer

Nick Shepkowski

Pete Bevacqua, athletic director for the University of Notre Dame, announces Pat Garrity as the new men's and women's basketball general manager, during a press conference at Notre Dame Stadium on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in South Bend.
Pete Bevacqua, athletic director for the University of Notre Dame, announces Pat Garrity as the new men's and women's basketball general manager, during a press conference at Notre Dame Stadium on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While Lincoln Riley and USC continue to make excuses and try to back their way out of the Notre Dame rivalry, a different message remains clear from South Bend.

Keep playing the game.

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua met with assembled media in South Bend on Tuesday and of course, the future of the USC rivalry game was brought up.

And of course, Bevacqua made his wishes crystal clear.

“I’ve said it. (Notre Dame head football coach) Marcus Freeman has said it. And we make no secret about it. We want to play USC every year. As I’ve said in the past, I just think that would be a horrible thing if we don’t. I think it would be bad for us. I think it would be bad for college football. And USC knows that.

“We’re going back, we’re having conversations to try to put something together. You have to ask them specifically, but we are 100 percent committed. A HUNDRED percent committed to doing everything we can to keep that series going."

Christian Gray intercepts a pass against USC in 202
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) runs the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It doesn't get clearer than that. Notre Dame isn't making excuses, isn't trying to run from one of college football's most historic rivalries, and isn't hiding behind the College Football Playoff to schedule more easily.

Lincoln Riley has a certain corner of college football media that bought the used car he was selling regarding Notre Dame-USC at Big Ten Media Days last week, but anyone who has been paying attention knows he has no interest in continuing this game if it carries any more weight than an exhibtion game for his team.

Nick Shepkowski
