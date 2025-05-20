Irish Breakdown

Social Media Slams USC Over Possible End to Notre Dame Rivalry

It's looking more and more like 2025 will be the last dance between the old rivals

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) scores a touchdown in front of USC Trojans wide receiver Mario Williams (4) after a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 48-20.
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) scores a touchdown in front of USC Trojans wide receiver Mario Williams (4) after a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 48-20. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Notre Dame and USC haven't officially divorced from their nearly century-long rivalry yet but the paperwork has seemingly been printed. From anyone who has been paying attention for the last year or so it doesn't come as a surprise, but to those who might not follow college football nearly as closely, the news creates quite the shock.

As you would expect, the traditionalists on social media were quick to come alive upon Pat Forde's report on Monday. Over 24 hours later, the thoughts have remained flowing in regards to the greatest intersectional rivalry in sports likely coming to an end after this October 18th meeting.

Below are some of the best posts that reacted to what some have expected for a while.

USC's Lack of Big Games

USC's Softness

One Less Annual Loss for USC

Notre Dame has won six of the last seven meetings with the Trojans.

Lincoln Riley's Softness a Factor

Oregon Fans Jumping on USC as Well

Recent Dominance from Notre Dame in Series

More USC Softness

USC Can Do No Wrong to Trojans Homers

Rare Feat for Notre Dame, Indeed

Best Rivalry in All of College Football

Need to Remake a Classic Movie Now

Notre Dame leads the all-time series with USC 52-38-5.

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

