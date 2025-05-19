Notre Dame AD Calls Out USC—A Last-Ditch Effort to Save Storied Rivalry?
If you've followed this site at any point over the last 10 months or so you're well aware that we've been looking at Notre Dame's rivalry with USC as one that is likely coming to an end. Seemingly each time someone of importance at USC speaks about Notre Dame nearly the last year it has been in regards to having a rich history but the difficulty of playing the Irish while in the Big Ten.
Now Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde has a report that shouldn't surprise anyone here, but that does go into greater detail of how faint things seem for Notre Dame vs. USC going forward.
When asked by Sports Illustrated on Monday whether USC and Notre Dame plan to play annually, (Notre Dame athletic director Pete) Bevacqua said, “I think Southern Cal and Notre Dame should play every year for as long as college football is played, and SC knows that’s how we feel.”
Forde goes on to report that USC has offered to sign a one-year extension for the series to again be played in Los Angeles in 2026, but nothing beyond that. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is doing exactly what Bevacqua says by looking for a long-term deal between two programs that have met annually since 1926 except in years a World War or pandemic prevented it.
More from Forde:
“We want the USC–Notre Dame rivalry to continue, which is why we offered an extension of our agreement,” USC associate athletic director Cody Worsham tells SI. “It’s a special game to our fans and our institution. We will continue to work with Notre Dame on scheduling future games.”
Forde also goes on to say that USC has examined looking to add Notre Dame to the start of its schedule to keep the rivalry going, instead of playing midway through or at season's end.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
Like Quint sang in Jaws...."Fare well and adieu..."
This annual rivalry seems to be headed to meet its maker in short order. USC head coach Lincoln Riley hinted at this last Big Ten media days last summer, before athletic director Jennifer Cohen did the same in an interview with The Athletic.
I don't know if Forde first contacted the Notre Dame and USC athletic departments or if one reached out to him, but Pete Bevacqua's messaging is clear. He wants Notre Dame and USC to play annually, the way they have for decades (October at Notre Dame, end of regular season at USC). He's using this opportunity to publicly shame USC for running away from it, and as an attempt to save the rivalry by doing so.
As for moving the rivalry to the start of the year, Notre Dame has massive games against Miami, Wisconsin, Texas, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Michigan in the first two weeks of the season until 2034. Any pairing with USC the week after (or before) would make it hands down the most difficult start of any team in the country annually. It's something USC can put out there in order to say "hey, we're trying!" when knowing full-well there is no athletic director in the country that would agree to that arrangement.
It's also worth noting how Bevacqua refers to them as Southern Cal, something that bothers those associated with the school. He's not holding back, as it appears he knows he won't have anyone to apologize to shortly.
Get ready for October 18 in South Bend, which is certainly looking more by the day that it'll be the final time the historic rivals get together.