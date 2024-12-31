Bold Predictions for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl Showdown
With the newly formed 12 team College Football Playoff, it feels like its been forever since Notre Dame played. It wasn't even two weeks ago that the Irish disposed of Indiana on a frigid South Bend night to advance to the Sugar Bowl, however.
Now here we are, just hours away from the Sugar Bowl taking place between a pair of football powerhouses in Notre Dame and Georgia.
Does Notre Dame finally end the losing streak in major bowl games?
Does Georgia carry the SEC flag into the national semi-finals at the Orange Bowl?
Here is what the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated crew sees happening in New Orleans on Wednesday night.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Predictions: Nathan Erbach
Everything tells me to pick Notre Dame in this game. Georgia is playing a backup QB. Notre Dame has the best pass defense in college football. And probably most importantly, this Georgia team isn't the dominant force it has been the last half decade. With that said, I need to see it to believe and would happily be wrong if my prediction doesn't come to fruition. It's a close game, but Georgia narrowly escapes with a late field goal.
Game Prediction: Georgia 23, Notre Dame 21
Bold Prediction: It feels weird making a bold prediction and a loss at the same time, but I will go with Notre Dame leading the time of possession battle and on the score sheet for the majority of the game before allowing Georgia to take the lead late in the game.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Predictions: Jeff Feyerer
People have been focusing on the Carson Beck injury, but the player missing this game with a bigger determination of the outcome is Rylie Mills. Mills has been a dominant, yet still underrated force for the ND defense and I believe if Georgia commits to running the ball, the Bulldogs offensive line will have their way with the ND defensive front. Controlling the ball and making the Irish play from behind should be their sole focus. I want to be wrong.
Game Prediction: Georgia 24, Notre Dame 16
Bold Prediction: Jeremiyah Love gets held out of the end zone for the first time this season. Let me reiterate how much I want to be wrong.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Predictions: Mason Plummer
This matchup lives up to its billing and it comes down to the final play as Notre Dame makes a huge stop defensively to thwart the Dawgs.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 24, Georgia 20
Bold Prediction: Jeremiyah Love goes for 100 yards of total offense and a touchdown as the Irish offense rides him to victory.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Predictions: John Kennedy
Notre Dame's CFP battle with Georgia provides the Irish an opportunity to gain national credibility by defeating one of the best programs in the country. The 2024 Irish team feels different, this game will test just how different it truly is. Notre Dame's defense will look vulnerable at times without Rylie Mills along the defensive line but will force a couple of turnovers from Gunner Stockton to make up for it. Notre Dame's run game will pop on a few key chunk plays and add in a successful special teams trick to seal the deal.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Georgia 24
Bold Prediction: Tyler Buchner contributes to the win in a unique role on special teams
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Predictions: Nick Shepkowski
In trying to handicap this game I keep looking at both teams and seeing that they are built incredibly identical. The problem is that Georgia is just a hair better almost everywhere than Notre Dame.
Except perhaps in three places:
Quarterback, running back, and special teams overall.
Maybe it's more heart than head here but veteran Riley Leonard doesn't turn the ball over while Connor Stockton does multiple times in his first start. Add in an explosive touchdown by Jermiyah Love and a stolen possession thanks to a special teams fake and Notre Dame records its biggest victory since 1993.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 20, Georgia 16
Bold Prediction: This game has all the makings of a classic but it also gives me a weird vibe. With both teams so beat up in so many places, some tough luck to start the second half for either could put them on the mat and this thing could end up a 17-plus point victory either way in a hurry.