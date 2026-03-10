Long gone are the days of Notre Dame playing second fiddle to anyone in recruiting.



The Fighting Irish are coming off one of the nation's truly elite recruiting classes in 2026 and working to make 2027 close to the same.



The 2027 class currently sits with seven commitments in it, but Marcus Freeman and his staff are heavily involved in many key recruitments currently, and with spring practice just around the corner, more a load of visits will soon be made.

Notre Dame Making Progress on Flipping Texas Commitment

One of those soon-to-be visitors to Notre Dame just so happens to already be committed to Texas.



You may recall the name Karnell "Greedy" James of Manvel, Texas. The Longhorn State product committed to Texas back in December but recently received an offer from Notre Dame.



As I said at the time, the offer is fine and dandy, and speaks to Notre Dame not being fearful of any program out there. However, until you get a player like that to make a visit, it really doesn't matter a whole lot.

Well, fast-forward to the present day, and Notre Dame is indeed getting a visit from James. According to On3, James will take an official visit to Notre Dame, which speaks to its chances of flipping the cornerback.



Whether or not James ends up flipping to Notre Dame or not, it's hard to believe how irrelevant the program was in Texas recruiting terms not that long ago.

Karnell "Greedy" James as a Prospect

James checks in at 6-0, 170 pounds, and comes with a three-star rating according to the 247Sports composite rankings.



His overall rankings won't jump off the page at you, as he's listed as the 59th best safety in the class, and 629th overall player according to the same rankings.



However, a look at the programs to have offered him a scholarship speak to an elite level player. Not only have Texas and Notre Dame clearly extended offers, but Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, Missouri, Kentucky, and Texas A&M also extended offers.

Notre Dame's 2027 Recruiting Class

Notre Dame currently has seven commitments in the 2027 recruiting class. All star-ratings are according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

James Halter, Offensive Tackle, Pittsburgh, PA - Four-Star

Xavier Hasan, Cornerback, Raleigh, NC - Four-Star

Ace Alston, Cornerback, Cincinnati, OH - Four-Star

Khail Terry, Safety, Tustin, CA - Four-Star

Amarri Irvin, Linebacker, Bradenton, FL - Three-Star

Richie Flanigan, Defensive Lineman, Green Bay, WI - Three-Star

Sean Kraft, Longsnapper, Swannanoa, NC - Three-Star