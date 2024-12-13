Notre Dame vs. Indiana: 3 Reasons for Concern Ahead of the Showdown
Well, it's here. The moment Notre Dame has been building towards since getting trounced by Alabama back in 2020, the Irish are back in the College Football Playoff.
Sure, the Irish benefited from the expansion, but Marcus Freeman has his team hitting their stride at just the right moment.
Riley Leonard's early season inconsistency appears to be soundly in the rear view mirror, the defense is looking cutthroat despite being repeatedly stung by the injury bug, and Notre Dame has largely cruised through the back half of its schedule despite playing multiple quality opponents.
And yet...
Doubts, anxiety, and a nervous foreboding are emanating from Notre Dame's fanbase. Being a college football fan is a roller coaster experience, and the Irish have suffered plenty of downs in recent years. Will next Friday be more of the same? Or will the Irish find a way to surprise and survive.
Here we go. We're about to find out.
With all that being said, here are three reasons why Notre Dame should be wary entering the 2024 College Football Playoffs.
3. Location, Location, Location
As a seven seed, the Irish are granted a first round home game. Naturally, the other hosts, Texas, Penn State, and Ohio State, each benefit immensely from such a position. However, unlike the rest, Notre Dame benefits neither from a raucous home field crowd nor from playing a team unaccustomed to winter weather.
Why? Because they play in-state rival Indiana.
Of all the possible draws, Indiana negates all the advantages Notre Dame earned by claiming the seven seed. Notre Dame Stadium will be split gold and red and the Hoosiers are more than familiar with December Midwestern weather.
Though nobody is to blame, the Irish have been dealt a serious unlucky matchup for round one.
2. Nagging Injuries
Losing Benjamin Morrison midway through the season hurt. The junior was on track for another outstanding year, and his injury thinned out the Irish secondary. It was responded brilliantly, but is still rather thin on the whole, though Xavier Watts is certainly doing his part to keep things under wraps.
Recently, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa was ruled out for the Indiana game. Critical for the linebacker corps' stability, Viliamu-Asa's absence will be felt. And though Howard Cross III and Jeremiyah Love are on track to play against the Hoosier's, they will each be battling the lingering effects of injuries and their performances will reflect that.
Looking down the line, the Irish will have to navigate a fine line to survive their injury woes if they want to make a deep run.
1. A Legacy of Failure
Things never seem to go Notre Dame's way regarding the playoffs. In 2015, Stanford mounted a last second drive and kicked a walk off field goal to keep the Irish out. Then, in 2021, Notre Dame were one home win over Cincinnati away from breaching the field.
Even when the Irish have reached the promised land, things have been equally disappointing. Looking untrustworthy then losing to an otherworldly Alabama squad in 2020 is understandable. Getting embarrassed by Clemson in 2018 after looking dominant all season? Not so much.
Ultimately, between their two playoff games, the Irish have been outscored 61-17.
Let's hope they turn a new page next Friday.