Notre Dame vs. Indiana: Bold Predictions for College Football Playoff Showdown
The wait is finally over as Notre Dame Stadium is just hours away from rocking as the Fighting Irish are set to host the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff.
It's the first game in the expanded playoff era and is of course the first playoff game to take place on a college campus at the FBS level.
Suffice to say, Notre Dame and the entire South Bend area is going to be rocking.
But what happens in the game Friday night? Can Notre Dame secure its biggest postseason win in more than a generation and advance to the Sugar Bowl to take on Georgia?
Below is how the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff sees this one shaking out.
Notre Dame vs. Indiana Predictions: Nathan Erbach
The snow has already come down on South Bend and we're unsure if it'll be around for kickoff but a little wind almost certainly will. Notre Dame has better talent across the board and is built to better operate in these conditions. On to the Sugar Bowl we go.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Indiana 17
Bold prediction: Indiana hasn’t allowed a team to rush for more than 4.2 yards per carry on them all season and that was Charlotte in a blowout victory. They also haven’t allowed more than 137 yards on the ground. Notre Dame blows both of those out of the water.
Notre Dame vs. Indiana Predictions: Jeff Feyerer
First, Indiana. If Notre Dame controls the tempo and can run the ball, the game is theirs. The Hoosiers front seven is tough, but I'm still taking the Notre Dame offensive line. While Jeremiyah Love is the presumptive star, I think Jadarian Price and Mitchell Evans carry the offense in this game as Indiana tries to key on Love.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 28, Indiana 16
Bold Prediction: Al Golden sends pressure after Kurtis Rourke in a way that hasn't been done this season and Rourke looks pedestrian at best in the Irish victory.
Notre Dame vs. Indiana Predictions: Mason Plummer
Notre Dame has the better athletes at nearly every position and it shows in front of a raucous Irish crowd.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 35, Indiana 17
Bold Prediction: Love and Price combine for 150 yards on the ground as the Irish gash Indiana from start to finish with a late touchdown drive to seal it.
Notre Dame vs. Indiana Predictions: John Kennedy
It wouldn't surprise me at all early on in this ballgame if there's a "feeling out" period between these two teams where each sees if they can run the ball north/south on the other. While I predict some frustrating stalemates early on, eventually Jeremiyah Love, JD Price, and Riley Leonard will all break for big plays in the run game as the Irish seize control. Defensively, Notre Dame will take control of the line of scrimmage as the game moves along and the Irish will wear Indiana down and suffocate them. Bring on Georgia.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Indiana 20
Bold Prediction: Youngster Leonard Moore jumps a flare pass in the flat and takes it home for six
Notre Dame vs. Indiana Predictions: Nick Shepkowski
Notre Dame certainly hasn't played the run as well as the pass in 2024 but will be on high alert to defend it Friday night. Howard Cross makes a massive impact as Notre Dame controls the defensive line of scrimmage all night long. After a slow start offensively for the Irish, the wheels really get turning in the second half and are primed for a trip to New Orleans.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Indiana 13
Bold Prediction: Indiana has run for 2,083 yards on the year and averaged 4.8 yards per carry to date. The Hoosiers won't average 2.5 per attempt on Friday night.