Notre Dame vs Indiana First Round CFP Preview: Pressure Matters For The Irish
The pressure is on Notre Dame, maybe that's a good thing.
Notre Dame drawing Indiana in the first round of the CFP created many interesting and complicated layers of perceptual and practical considerations that would not exist if the Irish's opponent was any other team.
Between the historical perception of Notre Dame as the state's football power and Indiana football being largely a non-entity, to Freeman's recently announced contract extension, the pressure is on Notre Dame to deliver in this moment.
While I firmly believe this pressure does exist and is real, Notre Dame has been under pressure most of this year and hasn't flinched. With their playoff lives against the wall since Week Two, the Irish have not lost since, dominating just about everyone along the way.
This team seems to be immune to pressure because it's been the default setting all season. Freeman's teams respond well to pressure and will need to once again.
Which team will be able to instill its will on the other?
Notre Dame's easiest path to victory in this game is to run the ball with Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, and Riley Leonard while at the same time playing its usual lockdown defense.
Can the Irish line up and play smash-mouth run-heavy offensive football or will Indiana sell out to crash the line of scrimmage forcing the Irish to get more creative offensively?
Defensively, if the Irish can contain the run game and make Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke uncomfortable in the pocket, Notre Dame is well on its way to victory. Both of these teams are entering the game full of confidence and with coaches that the players all want to play hard for.
The harsh reality is that one of these teams is going to find out the hard way that it isn't as good as it thinks it is. Whichever team delivers in this high-profile moment will soon have a date with a talented but far-from-perfect Georgia team next.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.