Notre Dame vs Miami: Legendary Head Coach Lloyd Carr's Advice for His Grandson
Notre Dame vs Miami: CJ Carr's Starting Quarterback Debut
Lloyd Carr has seen a lot of football games in his life as the now 80-year-old coached at various levels for 40 seasons. He spent the majority of those years at Michigan, where he began in 1980 as a defensive backs coach before being named Wolverines head coach in 1995, a position he held through the 2007 season.
Now, Carr will be watching college football differently in 2025, specifically Notre Dame, as his grandson, CJ Carr, has been named the Fighting Irish starting quarterback.
CJ Carr Shares Advice from Grandfather Ahead of Miami Showdown
CJ Carr chose Notre Dame over a slew of scholarship offers, including Michigan, where his grandfather coached and both his parents attended. The redshirt freshman was named Notre Dame's starting quarterback last week, and now gets set to make his first collegiate start at Miami this Sunday.
Carr met the media on Wednesday night and was asked about what his legendary grandfather told him after being announced as the starter. As it turns out, grandpa was among the first people Carr heard from following the news.
"He texted me after I got named, and he said that football runs in the Carr family blood, and that this is your moment, you're ready for this," CJ Carr said, "so go out against Miami and attack and don't look back."
Lloyd Carr's Coaching Career Against Notre Dame
Lloyd Carr coached at Michigan from 1980-1994 as an assistant but spent from 1995-2007 as the Wolverines head coach. He's remembered for delivering Michigan's split national championship in 1997, as well as coaching Charles Woodson to the Heisman Trophy that year.
How did Carr fare against Notre Dame as a head coach?
Notre Dame and Michigan met nine times in Carr's 13 seasons as Wolverines head coach, and the results went as follows:
1997: Michigan 21, Notre Dame 14 (Ann Arbor)
1998: Notre Dame 36, Michigan 20 (South Bend)
1999: Michigan 26, Notre Dame 22 (Ann Arbor)
2002: Notre Dame 25, Michigan 23
2003: Michigan 38, Notre Dame 0
2004: Notre Dame 28, Michigan 20
2005: Notre Dame 17, Michigan 10
2006: Michigan 47, Notre Dame 21
2007: Michigan 38, Notre Dame 0
Carr finished with a 5-4 head coaching record against Notre Dame. His career came to an end after a Citrus Bowl win over Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and Florida at the end of the 2007 season.
Here's to hoping Carr's first game as a true Notre Dame fan, with his grandson starting at quarterback and all, ends with a Fighting Irish victory in Miami.