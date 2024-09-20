Notre Dame vs. Miami University: Football Recruiting Visitor List
As Notre Dame prepares to host Miami University in Week 4 of the 2024 College Football season, they will also welcome a wealth of high school talent, as several recruits from across the country come to witness the matchup between the Irish and the RedHawks.
Leading the group are six current Notre Dame commits from the 2025 class, along with two official visitors. In addition, numerous underclassmen are expected to attend, including some top targets from the 2026 and 2027 classes.
Notre Dame Football Commits In Attendance
Six 2025 Notre Dame commits will take in the game Saturday afternoon. Those commits include: York HS (IL) defensive lineman Joseph Reiff, Immaculate Conception HS (IL) EDGE Dominik Hulak, Catholic Memorial HS (WI) offensive lineman Owen Strebig, Brunswick School teammates (CT) offensive tackle Matty Augustine and safety Ethan Long, and Jesuit HS (FL) running back Justin Thurman.
This will be Strebig's second game day in South Bend during the 2024 season, as he was also in attendnace for Northern Illinois. The rest of the commits in attendance will see the Irish live for the first time this season.
Notre Dame Recruiting: 2025 Official Visitors
For the first time in 2024, the Irish are set to host official visitors on game day. Two key targets on the offensive side of the ball are expected at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Greenville High School (GA) athlete Antavious Richardson is making the trip to South Bend this weekend after receiving a Notre Dame offer in late August. This will be his first visit to campus, and although he is currently committed to South Florida, both Notre Dame and Alabama are hoping to change that.
The Irish have their opportunity this weekend with the dynamic Georgia athlete, who was recently elevated to four-star status in the On3 Top 300 rankings. Notre Dame is recruiting him to play wide receiver.
A new name to the Notre Dame target board is Kamiak HS (WA) tight end T'Andre Waverly. While he has not officially announced an Irish offer, it is fair assume he has a spot in the Notre Dame class if he wants one.
Early on in the 2025 recruiting cycle, the coaching staff was pushing for two tight ends, but progress on that front has been quiet for some time. Given the ongoing questions about pass catchers in the 2025 class, adding Waverly—a standout athlete at the tight end position—would be a welcomed addition.
2026 and 2027 Notre Dame Recruiting Targets
Notre Dame is set to host some elite underclassmen talent on Saturday, with three recruits already holding offers.
La Salle High School (PA) standout defensive back Joey O'Brien is making his way back to Notre Dame. Listed as a corner on the visitor list, many believe O'Brien will eventually transition to safety. At 6-3 and 185 pounds, it’s easy to see why.
While it may not be likely that he commits this weekend, it’s certainly a possibility. O'Brien is currently ranked the No. 74 player in the 2026 class by 247Sports, and Notre Dame would love to secure his commitment.
Portage Northern High School (MI) offensive lineman Gregory Patrick is another long-time Notre Dame target, and the Irish expect to remain in the mix until he makes his final decision.
He’ll have the chance to tour campus again this weekend, as Notre Dame looks to continue making a strong impression on the four-star 2026 Michigan prospect.
Arguably the most talented recruit visiting Notre Dame this weekend is class of 2027 wide receiver Jamier Brown from Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio.
Although it's a long way until his decision, Brown is currently ranked among the top 10 in the 2027 class and holds offers from some of the premier programs in college football. Working in Notre Dame's favor is the connection with head coach Marcus Freeman and defensive backs coach Mike Mickens, both of whom are alumni of Wayne High School.
Notre Dame Recruiting: Other Recruits Expected
As is typical on Saturdays in South Bend, a plethora of recruits are expected to watch Notre Dame in action. While some may eventually garner interest and offers, it’s often too early to make any definitive predictions.
Here’s the list of recruits that Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sports Illustrated has been informed will be on campus for the Notre Dame vs. Miami University game:
2025 - RB/LB Jack Leuthe, QB Tanner Macy, LB Zeke Trueblood, WR Elisha Durham, WR/CB John Peters, ATH Garvey McMillian
2026 - TE Brayden Fogle, TE Landen Miree, RB DJ Singletary, RB Henry Ohlinger, WR Jamari Brown, WR Ben Whitver, DB Brayden Thomas, ATH Jordan Vann, RB Jayquan Crawford, RB Gerian Traynor, WR Deuce Olden II, WR Mikey Abner, TE Hunter Stepanich, TE Eli Pietrowski, OL Andrew Baggot, OL Griffin Hasten, OL Max Merz, DE Parker Crim, DT Mason Wilhelm, LB Isaac Patterson, LB Caleb Scott, WR Dean Kemph, K/P Cooper Peterson
2027 - RB Dajon Nalls-Oliver, QB Bryce Backus, QB Jaivin Peel, WR Lincoln Senti, WR Beau Peterson, CB Marcus Powe, CB Zachery Christopherson, ATH Jackson Cook
