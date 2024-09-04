Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois: 5 Huskies Irish Fans Need to Know
With a huge road win already in the bank, No. 5 Notre Dame turns its attention to the home opener and a visit from Northern Illinois. The Huskies are led by Thomas Hammock who began his sixth season as the head coach with a 54-15 win over Western Illinois last Saturday. This is the first-ever matchup between the schools.
* Jersey # listed next to player name for easy in-game locating
5. CB JaVaughn Byrd [#2]
Byrd begins his third season in DeKalb as one of the premier cover corners in the MAC. The Milwaukee native had three picks and five pass breakups last season to earn second-team all-conference. Byrd wants to use this game with a ranked opponent to impress NFL scouts.
4. WR Trayvon Rudolph [#3]
Rudolph is NIU's best playmaker in the passing game and on special teams... and he'll be used on jet sweeps too. He returned from injury last year to lead the Huskies in receiving, and he kicked off this season with 171 all-purpose yards and two long scores in the opener.
3. QB Ethan Hampton [#2]
If the opener is any indication, Hampton is poised for a breakout junior year after serving as Rocky Lombardi's backup for three seasons. In his best game as a Huskie he completed 18-of-20 for 328 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers.
2. DT Devonte O'Malley [#8]
NIU's most disruptive defender and a veteran of 34 career starts. O'Malley is an explosive interior lineman who could give fits to the Fighting Irish blockers. In 46 total games as a Huskie the 6-2, 293-pounder has amassed 94 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
1. RB Antario Brown [#1]
Hammock went all the way to Savannah, Ga. to recruit Brown in 2020, and he's been a gem ever since. He's a sturdy north-south runner with great short area quickness and vision. Brown was named First Team All-MAC in 2023 after rushung for 1,296 yards and 10 TDs on 212 carries