Notre Dame vs Pitt: Battle Of The Young Superstar Quarterbacks
Irish vs Panthers has major CFP implications
The entire college football world is awaiting this Saturday's battle between Notre Dame and Pitt. With ESPN gameday on the scene, a midday battle between playoff hopefuls will take place with major implications. For Notre Dame, the scenario is as clean-cut as it gets.
With a win, Notre Dame remains inside the CFP bracket; with a loss, the Irish are out. For Pitt, there may be a bit more flexibility, as technically the Panthers could gain their third loss to the Irish and still make the CFP by winning the ACC and collecting the automatic conference bid.
By far the most intriguing part of this battle is the young quarterbacks going head-to-head. Freshman Mason Heintschel vs redshirt freshman CJ Carr.
CJ Carr is finding his footing
While CJ Carr is still very young, he will be starting his 10th game for Notre Dame this Saturday and feels more like a veteran than a redshirt freshman at this point. Carr will look to retain the momentum gained from the Irish's Navy blowout, in which Carr only had three incompletions the entire ballgame in very poor weather conditions.
Notre Dame's offense is becoming much more of what Irish fans have hoped it would turn into. A team that can throw the ball with the Carr to Fields, Pauling, and Faison connections, or pound the ball with the best duo of backs in America, Jeremiyah Love and JD Price. Defenses must pick their poison, and Carr must make the opposition pay when he has his chances downfield.
Mason Heintschel is Pitt's surprise star
Unlike CJ Carr, Mason Heintschel didn't start the season as Pitt's starting quarterback. Heintschel was inserted after the Panthers collected their second loss of the season against Louisville. Since then, Heintschel and Pitt haven't lost a game, rattling off five wins in a row and collecting major momentum along the way.
In his starts, Heintschel has completed 64% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also run the ball 49 times for an average of just under three yards per carry. It'll be incumbent on the Irish defense to limit Heintschel in the run game and force him into some bad decisions.
Heintschel has played well so far in his Pitt tenure; there's no doubt about that, but he also hasn't faced a defense as fast and physical as Notre Dame's as a starter. The Irish know what's on the line in this ballgame, and I fully expect them to dare the young Pitt quarterback to throw to win.
Welcome to the November playoff race, folks. Enjoy every second of it.