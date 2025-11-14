Notre Dame vs Pitt: Battle Of The Young Superstar Quarterbacks

NEW: Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi on whether Notre Dame game is a ‘must-win’:



“Absolutely not, It is not an ACC game. I’m glad you brought that up. It’s not an ACC game. I’d gladly get beat 103 or 110-10 in that game. They could put 100 up on us as long as we win the next two… pic.twitter.com/7mA3xmxMrM