Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 3 Key Cavalier Players to Know
Virginia's season has been a roller coaster. Racing out to a 4-1 start, the Cavaliers regressed to the mean and dropped three straight, culminating in a 41-14 spanking by North Carolina at home. Then, Virginia beat Pitt as 7.5 point dogs to reach their current record of 5-4. Coach Tony Elliot sits on a flamingly hot seat, there have been numerous calls to switch the quarterback, and yet the Cavs need one more win to go bowling.
Notre Dame took care of business against an FSU program that would withdraw from their remaining games if given the chance, and has stayed out of national headlines for a while now, accumulating four straight blowout wins against inferior opponents since the Louisville game.
Can Virginia snap this streak of quiet quality from the Irish? If they are to, here are three players who will play a significant factor for the Cavaliers.
3. Kam Robinson, LB So.
Robinson broke out last year. Recording a staggering 71 tackles last year, Robinson was recognized as a freshman all-American first or second team by most media outlets. This year, he has proven last year wasn't a fluke.
Though he hasn't been quite as prolific in his tackles, he still has a impressive 49 tackles to his name with plenty of time left in the season. This year though, he has become a greater presence in the backfield, with four sacks. Solid in coverage, excellent in clogging rushing lanes, and improving as a blitzer, Robinson has a flushed out tool set to attack the Irish with.
2. Jonas Sanker, S Sr.
Sanker has won ACC Defensive Back of the Week three times this year. His recognition is entirely deserved. In the secondary, Sanker is adept at ending plays. He leads the team with 69 total tackles, 20 more than Robinson in second place.
He also has an interception and sack to round out his stat sheet. The Virginia secondary might be the team's strongest unit, and Sanker is the cornerstone around which the unit operates. Against the Irish, Sanker must look to goad Riley into making some of the mistakes that permeated the Irish air attack in the first half of the season.
1. Malachi Fields, WR Jr.
Putting it gently, Virginia does not possess an abundance of offensive firepower. Between a sophomore quarterback, mediocre rushing attack, and underlying organizational issues, the Cavalier offense ranks a disappointing 79th in the FPI.
However, when the Cavs offense does built some momentum, Fields is often at the heart of its production. Fields leads the team in catches, yards, and touchdowns. As an underdog, Fields will need a vintage performance with plenty of downfield strikes to carry the Cavaliers offense, but if the Irish cannot reign him in, he could make things interesting.