Welcome to game week as Notre Dame gets set to head to the Frozen Tundra that is Lambeau Field.



Well, except for the fact that it's going to be the first Sunday in September, and that Green Bay, Wisc,onsin will be anything but frozen, but I digress.



After an extremely long off-season that started when Notre Dame was left out of the College Football Playoff and turned down the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Fighting Irish finally rebegan when was left out of the College Football Playoff and turned down the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Fighting Irish finally return totato takeke the gamefield this coming weekend.



The game is one of the most hyped on college football's opening weekend, as Notre Dame travels for a Shamrock Series tilt against the Wisconsin Badgers. The off-season began when Notre Dame was left out of the College Football Playoff and turned down the Pop-Tarts Bo;wl, the Fighting Irish finally return to the playing field.

It'll be the first time Notre Dame plays a game at historic Lambeau Field, a place as rich in football history as any venue in the world.



There a Wisconsin team that has struggled in recent years will be waiting to secure the first marquee victory under head coach Luke Fickell, who enters very much on the hot seat as the Badgers have gone just 17-21 under his direction.

While Wisconsin will certainly be fired up to start the year and potentially change its course against a marquee opponent, Notre Dame will be looking to make a statement in Week 1.



The Fighting Irish enter the season as a national championship favorite and with a top-five ranking in the preseason AP Poll.

One more week until this is for real ☘️#GoIrish☘️ | #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/bPJhEroPJe — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 30, 2026

Perhaps worth noting is that the last time Wisconsin started a season at Lambeau Field, it upset preseason No. 5 LSU 16-14 in 2016.



I have trouble thinking Notre Dame's offense will muster up just 14 points, but hey, anything can happen.

Perfect Weather Forecast for Notre Dame vs Wisconsin

The good news for football fans attending Sunday's game at Lambeau Field is that it looks like it's going to be a Chamber of Commerce type Sunday in Green Bay.

𝑰𝑻'𝑺 𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑰𝑨𝑳𝑳𝒀 𝑮𝑨𝑴𝑬 𝑾𝑬𝑬𝑲



🆚 Notre Dame

📆 Sunday, Sept. 6th

⏰ 6:30 PM CT

🏟️ Lambeau Field

📺 NBC | Peacock

📻 Badger Radio Network pic.twitter.com/S6T7HqMERW — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 31, 2026

The AccuWeather forecast calls for a high of 82 degrees on Sunday with mostly sunny conditions. The temperature will drop after the sun goes down a little after 7:30 p.m., but will remain in the 70s for the game, with a 0% chance of rain being forecast during the ballgame.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

I will always be someone who thinks college football is best when played on college campuses, and Notre Dame playing at Camp Randall for the first time since 1964 would have been sweet.



However, if you're going to continue to do the Shamrock Series, keep doing it at elite venues. There are few sports venues in the world that compare to Lambeau Field in terms of history. Modern NFL stadiums are mostly all the same, built to impress the corporate fan.

If you're going to keep the Lambeau Field and Fenway Park types as the goal locations to host these games, then I can at least get somewhat on board, even if the on-campus feel would be better for all involved.