Who Is the Worst Matchup for Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff?
With how hot Notre Dame football is right now, there shouldn't be many teams that the players, staff, coaches or fans should be afraid of at this point. The Fighting Irish are playing tremendous football in all three phases of the game and have defeated each and every opponent handily since the season-shifting loss to Northern Illinois nearly 13 weeks ago.
There are some matchups that favor Notre Dame better than others though, naturally. Marcus Freeman's squad has put itself in an advantageous position, likely as the No.5 or No.6 seed in the College Football Playoff, meaning it will host either the No.11 or No.12 ranked team at Notre Dame Stadium for round one.
The No.11/12 squad Notre Dame is set to face *should* be one of the weaker teams in the College Football Playoff, but it is still possible that an Alabama or Clemson ends up coming to South Bend.
Both teams are 'down' compared to their usual greatness over the last decade or so, but I'd imagine Notre Dame and fans alike would rather square off with UNLV, Arizona State or Boise State in round one, to create an easier path to move on.
Alabama and Clemson still have the athletes at nearly every position to beat anyone in the country, each has just dropped a few games it should not have this season, leading them to be in awkward positions for the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame will also be hoping to pull a team that will be uncomfortable in the South Bend cold, rather than one that would be used to it like an Ohio State or Penn State. That weather advantage may be overplayed, but I have trouble imagining Miami's Cam Ward having success at Notre Dame Stadium in 10 degree weather and some snow.
Notre Dame is built for the cold and is able to play an 'ugly' game to win, if need be.