Notre Dame in Strong Playoff Position After First CFP Rankings
Irish nation was filled with hope and anxiety entering first CFP reveal
Entering Tuesday night's initial CFP reveal, Irish nation was full of hope and anxiety, waiting to see where Notre Dame would land in the first official bracket.
Sure, Notre Dame has gone on a six-game winning streak, but there were also the two tough early-season losses. How would the committee view such a resume?
Would Miami rank ahead of the Irish due to the head-to-head win? How about two-loss Texas and Oklahoma or multiple one-loss ACC teams?
As it turned out, Notre Dame received favorable answers to all of the above questions. The Irish have landed in the 10th slot in the initial rankings as the highest-rated two-loss team in the country.
The committee appears not to have much respect for the ACC, including Miami, after its brutal loss to SMU, and has Texas and Oklahoma, two SEC two-loss teams behind Notre Dame, as well.
Given that Notre Dame does not control its own destiny due to the two early-season losses, where it landed in the initial CFP would say a lot about the Irish's chances of making the field. In this regard, the Irish got terrific news as the committee clearly values the Irish's body of work.
Notre Dame could move into a hosting seed
With Notre Dame sitting in the tenth spot with a month left of games to play, there is a possibility that the Irish could maneuver into a hosting seed, which starts in the eighth slot.
Not all of the teams ahead of Notre Dame will win out; there's always unexpected chaos in November, and if the Irish keep winning, they could be a big beneficiary when this ranking experiment is all said and done.
While Notre Dame fans are encouraged by the favorable ranking the Irish received, we must remember that none of this exercise matters at all if the Irish lose another game.
Navy is always a unique challenge, and Pittsburgh is a team that is playing some really good football right now, has momentum, and a coach in Pat Narduzzi who truly despises Notre Dame.
Notre Dame's November mission is clear. Win each game as convincingly as possible while chaos occurs everywhere else, get healthier, and gear up for another playoff run.
I sincerely hope there is a burst of energy and momentum that permeates through the Irish team and fan base after seeing these initial rankings. Notre Dame is in the hunt, folks.