There must be something in the air in East Lansing that is making Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald suddenly see things differently.



The one-time star linebacker for Northwestern and former Wildcats head coach sure didn't sound like his old self earlier this week when talking about Notre Dame.

Pat Fitzgerald's Previous Tone on Notre Dame

Fitzgerald has been a part of two massive upsets of Notre Dame: in 1995 as a linebacker on the Northwestern team that went from Big Ten bottom feeder to the Rose Bowl - with that season all starting with an unlikely win in South Bend.



Nearly 20 years later he returned as head coach of Northwestern, when in 2014, the Wildcats mounted an unlikely comeback to beat Notre Dame in overtime, despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog.

Nov 15, 2014; South Bend, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats kicker Jack Mitchell (8) and holder Christian Salem (18) react after a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Northwestern won 43-30 in overtime. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Northwestern's coach, Fitzgerald was 1-1 against Notre Dame, losing at Ryan Field in Evanston in 2018. When asked about Notre Dame at various times, a different tone from Fitzgerald could be heard.



"That team in South Bend" is how he would refer to Notre Dame during press conferences and radio interviews - as if the Northwestern-Notre Dame rivalry was anything of note during his time coaching there.



Fast forward to current day and the tone has changed.

Pat Fitzgerald on Notre Dame Earlier This Week

Earlier this week, Fitzgerald met the media ahead of this Saturday night's Notre Dame vs. Michigan State game.



Fitzgerald spoke about how he wishes Notre Dame and Michigan State played every year (he's absolutely right) and talked about this Fighting Irish team as if it's a super team (hopefully he's right).

He called the defense a bunch of "freakazoids" and said that star Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore would be the first pick in the NFL draft (that'd be a first).



He also talked about Adon Shuler and his hit that caused a fumble very early in last week's game against Rice.



"The game was over on that hit," said Fitzgerald. "He knocked that dude's lips off."

Michigan State HC Pat Fitzgerald shared some of his thoughts about Notre Dame ahead of their matchup this weekend.



"They're Freakazoids. Moore's going to be the first pick overall. It doesn't take long to see Shuler, the game was over on that hit against Rice. He knocked that… pic.twitter.com/0zXGRxVBLQ — CathVSConf☘️ (@CathVSConf) September 14, 2026

Fitzgerald then went on to talk about how Notre Dame could have up to three All-Americans playing linebacker.

Nick Shepkowski's Thoughts

Is Fitzgerald trying to kill Notre Dame with kindness?



We used to hear about Fitzgerald being upset when, as a high school football star in the Chicago suburbs, he took a visit to Notre Dame but was never offered a scholarship. Whatever anger or disappointment that was around then seems to have subsided.

I find myself on high alert from afar this week. Michigan State doesn't figure to do much in the Big Ten this season, but they've started the year 2-0 after beating Toledo and Eastern Michigan.



The combination of Michigan State and Fitzgerald's past on Notre Dame has me feeling that way.

Plenty of Michigan State teams that wound up being very average have come to Notre Dame Stadium and snagged wins during my years of fandom. And they've done it in a variety of ways, largely heartbreaking ones.



I see Fitzgerald's change of tone on Notre Dame perhaps as a small bit of maturing, but more as a way to try and make sure he gives Marcus Freeman and company no added motivation for Saturday's game like other Big Ten coaches have done before.