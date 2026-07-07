Pete Bevacqua Fumbles Notre Dame Position on 24-Team Playoff

In an interview with The Athletic in May, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua advocated for a 24-team CFP system. Highlighting the consistent growth in expenses across the sport, he argued, “I would hate to see a college football landscape where there’s only a handful of teams that can really give it a legitimate go year after year after year.”

A Bigger Playoff Isn't Necessarily Better For Notre Dame

As Bevacqua also explained, there would be both benefits and drawbacks to doubling the number of programs earning playoff berths, and such expansion is inevitable.



But beyond the perks in allowing potential parity and bolstering television ratings and revenue, such a scenario would ultimately hurt Notre Dame despite Bevacqua’s advocacy for it.

Why do the power brokers want to double the field?

Allowing twice as many competitors would dilute the significance of regular-season play—arguably the sport’s most distinctive factor.



Almost every team’s postseason is on the line every Saturday under the current system—even when they may not be playing, as the implications of an upset extend throughout the sport.

With a 24-team scheme, however, programs with pedestrian winning records would have a shot at winning it all. Hypothetically, last year, No. 15 Vanderbilt (10-3) and No. 20 USC (9-4) would have played into December. They would not have deserved it, given their mutual lack of a signature win.

While, as Bevacqua described, lower-tier programs should certainly have more chances at earning a spot in the postseason field, expansion would largely aid big conferences over small teams, as SEC and Big Ten teams likely would fill the majority of the new slots and line their conference’s pockets further.

Essentially, then, it all comes down to money.



The proposed system would create more TV inventory for schools to entice television networks and enable more well-known teams to qualify. It puts the schools before the athletes, yet again.

Why is it wrong for Notre Dame?

Notre Dame prides itself on prioritizing the student-athlete model, but this move simply adds another mark in the athlete column.



The Irish should not be pushing for changes that make college football more and more like the NFL.



It is great that Irish players are well compensated thanks to the University’s increasing commitment to evolve in the new NIL world. But there is a difference between evolving and outright capitulation.

Adding to his comments on the inescapability of expansion, Bevacqua said, “I think 24 is not the only solution, but I think it’s the best solution.” But why?



The Irish are already guaranteed access if they finish in the top 12 of the final playoff rankings, thanks to a new rule scheduled to take effect this season. Notre Dame values excellence.



Let’s keep it that way.