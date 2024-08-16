PFF Releases List Of Top 10 College Football Coaches: Where's Marcus Freeman?
What coaches have risen to the top of the profession?
PFF recently released its list of the top ten college football coaches. There were some predictable selections made as well as some interesting ones.
Shocking nobody, Kirby Smart resides in the top spot. Alabama's new head man DeBoer resides in the second position with some familiar names filling in after that before we arrive at Mr. Brian Kelly in the No. 8 slot.
Ryan Day faces a big year at OSU and could shoot up or down this list in the future depending on how his Buckeyes perform this fall. And it's great to see often-overlooked Kyle Whittingham of Utah on this list - in my opinion, nobody gets more production out of their roster in the country than he does.
How can Marcus Freeman become a top-10 coach?
No, Marcus Freeman didn't make the cut on this year's list.
Nor should he to be honest - at least based on what he has done so far. But that all could change fast. His teams have been far too inconsistent and he has yet to win "the big game" on the Notre Dame schedule.
What will be interesting to see is if one solid season with a CFP run is enough to place him in the top 10, or if more evidence of consistency is needed than that.
One thing is for certain, this is a massive year practically and perceptually for Freeman personally and the entire Notre Dame program overall.
