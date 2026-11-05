The Pressure Is 100% On Notre Dame To Beat Miami

Ever since Notre Dame limped out of Miami with a loss in the first game of the season in 2025, November 7, 2026 has been circled on everyone's calendar. This was Notre Dame's next chance to get revenge and avenge the close and painful loss at the hands of the Hurricanes.



The spectacle of this game was going to be immense and intense. Now, here we are; the game is almost here, and the stakes are even greater than anyone could have imagined, especially on Notre Dame's end.

Notre Dame already had all the pressure to win this game, even before injury news broke

Notre Dame is entering this game with a loss in hand, while Miami enters it with a clean slate. This alone puts pressure on the Irish that doesn't exist on the Hurricanes' side of things.



If Miami loses, it's still going to sit in a decent playoff position. If Notre Dame loses, though, the Irish could be looking at two years in a row of missing the tournament.

The CFP committee made it clear that it wants to avoid the 10-2 Notre Dame drama it went through last year this year by placing the Irish at 11th in the rankings.



This adds another layer of pressure to the Irish side. With a win, Notre Dame notches a victory over the number one team and would slot safely in the CFP field in the next ranking. But with a loss, the Pop Tart Bowl is on line one, again.



Oftentimes, phrases like "must win" and "biggest game of the year" are thrown around too lightly and loosely, but not this time. It's do or die for the Irish

Sources: Malachi Toney has a high ankle sprain and will have surgery, which will allow him to return for the College Football Playoff. The timeline for return from this injury is typcially at least four weeks. pic.twitter.com/ExQSD4IWER — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2026

The Malachi Toney injury news adds an entirely different level of pressure on the Irish

As if Notre Dame didn't have enough pressure entering this game, the news that all-world receiver Malachi Toney will miss the game due to injury adds another layer to the dynamic. Even before Toney's injury, Notre Dame was favored to win this game, now that sentiment grows even larger.

The last thing the Notre Dame defense, which has undergone intense scrutiny as of late, can allow to happen is for Miami and quarterback Darian Mensah to move up and down the field with ease even without Toney. The Notre Dame defense must show up and show out.

This game carries more weight than just one win or loss on the ledger. This moment feels existential for Notre Dame overall, Marcus Freeman, Mike Denbrock, Chris Ash, and CJ Carr. Notre Dame is in full control of its own destiny and needs to honor Lou Holtz in a way he'd truly appreciate by beating Miami under the night glow of Touchdown Jesus.