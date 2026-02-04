Proof of Notre Dame’s Elite Culture — and Why It Matters

Marcus Freeman is entering his fifth year at the helm of the Notre Dame program. His ascension from defensive coordinator to head man in South Bend has been a wild journey to follow with many ups, downs, frustrations, and celebrations.



After years of flipping the roster, the coaching staff, and the vibes, the Irish program is in terrific shape.



Freeman's last unchecked box is the big one, winning the national title. And at the foundation of every title-winning team, there is a foundation of healthy culture. In this regard, there is evidence that Freeman's program is healthy and vibrant.

Notre Dame does not lose top players to other colleges

When I try to analyze culture, the first thing that comes to mind is how the players in the Notre Dame program act, individually and as a group.



In the modern age of the transfer portal and NIL deals, many elite-level programs suffer heavy personnel losses, and even teams like Ohio State and Alabama have gone through this turnover, having many talented players leave for other college destinations.

Notre Dame has not and does not have this problem. Sure, there have been plenty of Irish players who have hit the portal in the last two seasons, but how many of them were top-line starters Notre Dame hated to lose?



Are there any? Yes, having Pat Coogan would have been nice in 2025, given all of the injuries the offensive line suffered, but Coogan left because it looked like he wouldn't start.



On the defensive side of the ball, sure, you'd like to retain Joshua Burnham, but he wasn't getting as many snaps as he would've liked to.

Teams from coast to coast were begging Jeremiyah Love and JD Price to leave Notre Dame for big paychecks, and both held firm in South Bend. This is perhaps the biggest compliment Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame could receive. The players like playing for Marcus at Notre Dame and are bought into the program and school. This is a healthy culture personified.

Notre Dame has had staff turnover, but not for lateral college jobs

Regarding the coaching staff side of things, Notre Dame has had a lot of recent turnover, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, but we must look at where these coaches are headed. Six recent Irish coaches have left South Bend for the NFL.



This hits differently than coaches who leave a program for a lateral move to another college. That isn't happening with Notre Dame. Coaches are leaving for either the pinnacle of the sport or an easier lifestyle in the NFL, or promotions to another college.

Again, these coaching moves indicate to me that Notre Dame has a culture that coaches want to coach in and show how healthy the working environment is in South Bend under Freeman.



2026 may very well be Freeman's most well-rounded and experienced staff yet. Freeman has built a rock-solid organization, and it's time to claim the ultimate reward for the years of effort!