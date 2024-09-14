Watch: Riley Leonard's Breakaway Run Seals Decisive Lead for the Irish
Notre Dame Quarterback Riley Leonard runs it from 34 yards out to give the Irish a 21-0 lead
Riley Leonard still hasn't thrown a touchdown pass this season, but that isn't stopping the offense today against Purdue. We know he has the dual threat ability, and he showed why his legs are such a threat on this 34-yard touchdown run.
I don't want to get ahead of myself, as Purdue is likely one of the worst teams in the BIG 10, but the offense might be finding their true identity and Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock is dialing up play calls to match that.
It shouldn't have taken an entire fall camp and two plus weeks of the season to figure it out though.
Irish have a commanding lead against Purdue and are looking for more before the first half finishes up!
