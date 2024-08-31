Riley Leonard Must Sacrifice His Body for Notre Dame to Beat Texas A&M
Risk assessment is a skill a dual-threat quarterback must possess
In an ideal world, coming off a spring surgery recuperation period, Riley Leonard would be able to ease into the football season and his new role as Notre Dame signal caller. Unfortunately, he won't have that luxury as he takes the field for the Irish for the first time with visions of beating his former coach top of mind.
Mobile dual-threat quarterbacks are always assessing risk. When is it time to get out of bounds? When is it time to lower your shoulder and expose yourself to injury for an extra yard? How mature must a player be to instantly know when its time for each approach in the moment?
Leonard will need to lay it all on the line Game 1
For the Irish to have any chance at leaving College Station with a huge Week 1 win his legs will need to be a part of the game plan right away..
Leonard and Notre Dame will have to take some risks with Leonard carrying the ball and they know it. This isn't ideal risk exposure in Week 1 of a season but this particular matchup combined with offensive line concerns the Irish have warrants it.
While this dynamic has Irish fans on edge, Leonard is operating at 100% and won't be scared to lay his 6-4 220-pound frame on the line to get the victory. There will certainly be lighter workloads in games as the season moves along, but Game 1 will not be one.
Riley Leonard is readying for a heavyweight fight on Saturday night.
