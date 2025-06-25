Marcus Freeman’s Updated Avatar Sparks Social Media Buzz
You can search the college football world near and far, high and low, but you'll have trouble finding a more well-kepmt coach than Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame. Whether its the physique that makes him appear ready to still strap on a helmet and shoulder pads, the tight fits on his clothes, or his always fresh hair, Freeman dresses in a way that you and I could only ever probably dream of.
That's why when EA Sports released its trailer for College Football '26 earlier this summer, Freeman's outfit stood out. The Notre Dame head coach was dressed in a sweatervest and for lack of a better term, looked ridiculous.
Fast forward almost another month and more screenshots and videos for the game have been released while Freeman has received a wardrobe overall. However, if social media is to judge, the reactions seem to think Freeman has been spending more time at the donut shop than in the gym.
Check out the updated avatar version of Freeman below along with some of the social media reaction.
As you can see, that's a video game creation that dresses in a way that Marcus Freeman tends to, but hardly looks like the actual Notre Dame head coach.
Marcus Freeman Eating Right!
Straight to the Point
Marcus Freeman is a Weight Room Warrior, C'Mon!
What Happened to his Face?
What Have They Done!?!?
They Did Coach Dirty
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Like I say whenever I do a post about the video game: get us to the end of July so there is at least practice to talk about. And in the meantime, please keep Freeman out of the donut shop and away from any bees.