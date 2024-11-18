The State of Indiana Is Shaping the Late November College Football Playoff Chase
Notre Dame must win remaining two games to lock in CFP spot
As things currently sit, Notre Dame is in prime playoff position, not only in regards to simply making the CFP field but for hosting a round one game as well. There's nothing fans and teams with full-time conference allegiances would like more than for the Irish to slip up, lose a second game, and open up another playoff spot.
What's left for the Irish? A "Rockne Road Trip" to New York to face an undefeated army followed up by a cross-country journey to LA to wrap up the year against a five-loss USC team that'd love nothing more than to ruin Notre Dame's title chances in the last game of the year. How the Irish finish up will impact the entire CFP ecosystem in a big way. The world is watching!
Undefeated Indiana faces off with Ohio State
Notre Dame isn't the only team from Indiana that could shake up the CFP rankings.
Undefeated Indiana, who has looked impressive most of the season but who has collected zero ranked wins thus far, will head to the Horseshoe for a big-time battle with Ohio State this upcoming Saturday. This outcome is sure to shake up the rankings either way this game goes.
While there is always a healthy level of respect for SEC football, it's nice to have major CFP intrigue emanating from the state of Indiana on multiple fronts showing the country that some darn good, rough, and tough football is being played there.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.