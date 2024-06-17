Top 10 Notre Dame Football Players to Watch in 2024
Head coach Marcus Freeman has assembled a roster capable of carrying Notre Dame into the expanded College Football Playoff this season.
The greatest concentration of talent is on a defense that allowed just 15.9 points and 276.3 yards per game in 2023. The D will rock again this year, boasting seven of the program’s top 10 players, but the offense must replace last year’s starting QB, leading rusher, and top receiver - that doesn't seem to be a problem.
The Irish are loaded, and here are the ten players that should be the best in 2024.
Top 10 Notre Dame Football Players For 2024
10. Rod Heard II, S Sr.
It's not a 100% sure thing that he starts as of now, but he's expected to win the job opposite Xavier Watts once he gets on campus. The versatile two-year starter earned honorable mention All-Big Ten, making 85 stops in his final season at Northwestern.
9. Kris Mitchell, WR Sr.
Needing more flash on the outside, Notre Dame lured the speedy Mitchell away from Florida International. His 64 catches last year went for 1,118 yards and six TDs despite being saddled with poor QB play in Miami.
8. Jack Kiser, LB Sr.
Kiser is vastly underrated nationally, which should change this fall. He’s terrific in space and coverage, and he finished third on the team with 62 tackles despite ranking 12th in total snaps.
7. Rylie Mills, DT Sr.
Mills isn’t a household name unless that household includes an NFL scout or GM. He’s got a rare blend of size, strength, and agility that could be the foundation for a monster final season in South Bend.
6. Mitchell Evans, TE Sr.
Evans is ready to help add to Notre Dame’s status as Tight End U. He was having a breakout junior season, making 29 catches for 422 yards and a TD, when he tore his ACL in late October.
5. RJ Oben, EDGE Sr.
One of two huge pickups from Duke, Oben has an array of moves to beat opposing tackles. His presence off the edge helps give Notre Dame one of the premier front walls in college football.
4. Howard Cross III, NT Sr.
What Cross lacks in size he makes up for with quickness, elite hands, and a contagious motor. From the interior, he led last year’s squad with 39 pressures and ranked second with 66 tackles.
3. Riley Leonard, QB Sr.
When healthy, Leonard is a dangerous dual-threat. In his last full season, 2002, he totaled 3,666 yards from scrimmage and 33 TDs while leading 3-9 Duke to nine wins and an unexpected bowl game.
2. Xavier Watts, S Sr.
Watts could have easily left for the NFL after picking off seven passes and being named a unanimous All-American. Instead, he’s back for Year 5 to help give the Irish one of college football’s nastiest defensive backfields.
1. Benjamin Morrison, CB Jr.
Morrison will challenge Michigan’s Will Johnson for best college corner this season. The junior from Phoenix has the sticky coverage skills, instincts, and fundamentals to be an early selection in next spring’s NFL Draft.
