Transfer Cornerback Tre'shon Devones Discusses Notre Dame Visit
Notre Dame is already active in the spring transfer portal. With the injury to Benjamin Morrison and the transfer of Clarence Lewis, the cornerback position has gotten pretty thin for the team. On Thursday, the program hosted former Rice standout Tre’shon Devones, who brings a lot of production to the table after his final year with the Owls.
During that 2023 season, Devones started 11 games. In the 12 games he played, he recorded 37 total tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups. That was Devones’ first real breakout year, dealing with some durability concerns early in his career.
That has made Devones even more appreciative of the position he is in right now. Since entering the portal, the 6-0, 187-pound cover man has heard from a long list of programs for his services. Devones is reminded of his fortune every day.
“God has been so good to me,” Devones told Irish Breakdown. “He always has been. I know he is going to place me right where he wants me and when he wants me there, it’s all in his hands.”
Visiting Notre Dame was an opportunity that was huge for the Texas native. It was one that he couldn’t pass up. He spent Thursday in South Bend, and the program made a huge impression on him.
“The Notre Dame visit was truly great,” he said. “It went very well. They were transparent and straightforward, and I truly loved that.”
A part of that visit included a deeper conversation with Mike Mickens, who has developed a tremendous reputation as one of the best cornerback developers in college football. The two were able to share their experiences, who they are and talk about how Devones could fit in.
“He is a great dude,” Devones explained. “He’s very knowledgeable and very passionate about what he does.”
With other programs showing interest in Devones, he does have plans to check out several other schools. After having a rough timeline early on, he has decided to let the process figure itself out. When he finds the right fit, and does his all his homework, his next destination will be apparent.
“I’m going to be visiting Houston and Tulane as well,” he explained. “I’m also setting up one for next week too as well. I had a timeline at first but now I just kind of have it to God. I like to pray on things so I just told God that it is in his hands.”
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook