Updated Betting Lines For Notre Dame vs. Miami University
Earlier this week, Notre Dame opened as a 26.5-point favorite over Miami University. Bettors have showed confidence in the Irish, moving the line by half of a point in Notre Dame's favor to 27 points.
The Irish were a 26.5 favorite against Northern Illinois just two short weeks ago and we know how that went down. Notre Dame's resurgence and subsequent dismantling of Purdue by a score of 66-7 has been reason enough for Vegas to like the Irish by nearly four touchdowns as we get closer to gameday.
Saturday marks just the third ever meeting between Notre Dame and Miami University, with the Irish winning 52-17 in the most recent matchup back in 2017. Miami returns a solid team this season but have had a rough go of the 2024 season thus far, dropping its first two games to Northwestern and Cincinnati.
Notre Dame covered the spread against Purdue (and then some) last Saturday, to the tune of a 59-point victory where the Irish closed as just a touchdown favorite.
Looking back, it was hard to know exactly what Notre Dame team would hit the field in West Lafayette, so the line was not all that bad.
It would not have shocked anyone if Notre Dame came out feeling bad for itself and let a bad Purdue team hang around well into the 4th quarter. Instead, the Irish came out with its collective hair on fire, flying around on offense and defense to put the Boilermakers away before the second half even kicked off.
Look for Notre Dame to start fast and get the crowd behind them this Saturday. The last time the Irish were in Notre Dame Stadium, the team left the field to boos, which were deserved after losing to a MAC school in the home opener.
Expect the team to come out fired up and ideally replicate last weeks 66-7 scoreline.