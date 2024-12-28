Urban Meyer Predicts Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl Winner
Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach Urban Meyer has made his prediction for the Fighting Irish tilt against Georgia in the upcoming Sugar Bowl.
Notre Dame sits as a very slight underdog to Georgia currently and Meyer thinks the oddsmakers got the number right. Meyer previewed what he sees happening in the Sugar Bowl on his podcast, The Triple Option.
Urban Meyer Sugar Bowl Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Georgia
"Vegas is amazing. I stare at these point spreads and I think they're right on," Meyer said. "However, with Notre Dame, how are the players going to respond when they see a high draft pick across from them? Because they haven't seen that... I think the point spread is right... I'm going to go with Georgia to cover."
Notre Dame's History in Sugar Bowl
Notre Dame has a long football history but its time in the nearly 90-year history of the Sugar Bowl is brief.
Notre Dame has played in the Sugar Bowl four times previously with the following results:
Dec. 31, 1973: Notre Dame 24, Alabama 23
Jan. 1, 1981: Georgia 17, Notre Dame 10
Jan. 1, 1992: Notre Dame 39, Florida 28
Jan. 3, 2007: LSU 41, Notre Dame 14
Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Latest Betting Odds
Latest Sugar Bowl betting odds courtesy of FanDuel:
Point spread: Georgia -1.5
Total: 44.5
MoneyLine: Georgia -128, Notre Dame +106