Urban Meyer Predicts Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl Winner

Former Notre Dame assistant coach sees a close one in national quarterfinal

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Fox Sports reporter Urban Meyer walks the sidelines in the first quarter between the Utah Utes against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Fox Sports reporter Urban Meyer walks the sidelines in the first quarter between the Utah Utes against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach Urban Meyer has made his prediction for the Fighting Irish tilt against Georgia in the upcoming Sugar Bowl.

Notre Dame sits as a very slight underdog to Georgia currently and Meyer thinks the oddsmakers got the number right. Meyer previewed what he sees happening in the Sugar Bowl on his podcast, The Triple Option.

Urban Meyer Sugar Bowl Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Georgia

Sugar Bowl logo on the 50 yard line of the Caesars Superdom
Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; A general view of the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game logo before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Vegas is amazing. I stare at these point spreads and I think they're right on," Meyer said. "However, with Notre Dame, how are the players going to respond when they see a high draft pick across from them? Because they haven't seen that... I think the point spread is right... I'm going to go with Georgia to cover."

Notre Dame's History in Sugar Bowl

Notre Dame battles LSU in the 2007 Sugar Bow
Jan 3, 2007; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver (11) David Grimes makes a touchdown catch in between Louisiana State Tigers defensive back (37) Daniel Francis and free safety (30) LaRon Landry during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Notre Dame has a long football history but its time in the nearly 90-year history of the Sugar Bowl is brief.

Notre Dame has played in the Sugar Bowl four times previously with the following results:

Dec. 31, 1973: Notre Dame 24, Alabama 23
Jan. 1, 1981: Georgia 17, Notre Dame 10
Jan. 1, 1992: Notre Dame 39, Florida 28
Jan. 3, 2007: LSU 41, Notre Dame 14

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Latest Betting Odds

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart after winning the SEC Championshi
Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Latest Sugar Bowl betting odds courtesy of FanDuel:

Point spread: Georgia -1.5
Total: 44.5
MoneyLine: Georgia -128, Notre Dame +106

