The Notre Dame vs. USC rivalry is as rich as any in the history of college football, as the two powerhouse programs have combined to win more national championships than any other true rivals in the sport.



The two also have more combined NFL draft picks than any two teams in college football history, and are as much of the reason for college football becoming the national sport it is today as anyone.



The only thing the two rivals don't have is a future date with one another on the football field.



USC head football coach Lincoln Riley made it clear Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days that isn't what he wants, though.

Lincoln Riley Discusses Latest in Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Talks

During his Tuesday press conference, I asked Riley if there had been any changes or developments regarding the future of Notre Dame and USC battling on the gridiron.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley was asked for an update on the rivalry with Notre Dame.



"Nothing's changed from my vantage point. We want to play the game. I want to play the game. We would be playing the game had some things come true that were said. And so hopefully we get to… pic.twitter.com/6Ytg6ISkZM — Matt Freeman (@mattfreeman05_) July 28, 2026

"Nothing has changed from my vantage point," Riley said. "We want to play the game, I want to play the game, we would be playing the game had some things come true that were said.

RIley is likely speaking about Marcus Freeman's comments this past January, where he said "You know me, I'm a competitive individual, and I want to go play anytime, anywhere."

However, Freeman did add at the end of that quote, that "it's important that I make the best decisions for a program and to move a game to Week 0 from what we thought was going to be Week 12 isn't what's best."

Freeman has more than a point, considering the 2026 game was agreed to, but an extension to the series had not been done.

Riley concluded his comments on the Notre Dame-USC rivalry on Tuesday with, "Hopefully we get to that point. Obviously, we want it to happen, our fan base wants it to happen, college football wants it to happen, and hopefully I'm up here next year talking about that game on the future schedule."

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

The thing is that Lincoln Riley goes and says all the right things, but the fact of the matter is that the game between Notre Dame and USC was set to be played this coming year.

It was set for the final weekend of the regular season, the same place on the schedule it has taken place in even years for literally decades, but USC wanted it moved.

Despite being previously agreed to.

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I get it.



If I'm Lincoln Riley and I'm possibly coaching for my job in 2026, as USC is yet to make a College Football Playoff appearance, I don't want to play Notre Dame when Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon are already on my slate.

If I had to guess, it'll be until the season the potential 24-team College Football Playoff field becomes official until we see Notre Dame and USC strap up on the field again.

Because that could mean that USC's standing in the Big Ten would be more important than its final overall record, taking away the potential significance in importance of possibly losing to Notre Dame again.

USC used to not only play the entire Pac-10 but also play Notre Dame and usually another challenging program out of conference.



But as the College Football Playoff has expanded and its entry to possibly play for a championship should have gotten easier, it will play San Jose State, Fresno State, and Louisiana in its non-conference this season, which is more telling than anything.