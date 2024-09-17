Watch: Notre Dame Football Passing Game Film Breakdown
Is Riley hesitant to pull the trigger and let it rip?
Notre Dame's passing game is still very much a work in progress. How much of a work in progress? The Irish will be entering their 4th game of the season this week and starting QB Riley Leonard has no touchdown passes as of yet.
Nobody is against Notre Dame being a run focused, run-first team. That's in the Irish's DNA. It's who they want to be. That being said nobody can deny that to have a fully functioning well-rounded offense a comfortable passing game must be utilized to score points and keep defenses honest.
What do Goolsby & Clark see on the film?
Former Irish players Mike Goolsby and Jared Clark joined the Always Irish show and took a look at some key passing situations and opportunities Notre Dame had against Purdue. They break down what Riley Leonard saw and didn't see and where there are some growth opportunities.
The passing game has been a struggling work in progress and is likely to remain as such now that Notre Dame is down two starting offensive linemen, Billy Shrauth and Ashton Craig due to injury.
For the Irish to still have a chance at making a CFP run, the passing game must become more a threat as the season moves along.
