What Will Happen in Notre Dame's Showdown Against Texas A&M?
Notre Dame faces a must-win situation
After an odd, but well-placed off-week, Notre Dame is set to take the field again this Saturday against Mike Elko and his Texas A&M Aggies in South Bend.
The Irish faithful will be thrilled to be back in Notre Dame Stadium for the first time this season, but there will be an undercurrent of apprehension present, given the urgency of the monster showdown.
After just one game, the Irish have their backs against the wall. Starting 0-2 would be a nightmare scenario for Marcus Freeman and his program, beginning his fourth year at the helm.
Perceptually, most, if not all, credibility gained from last year's CFP run would be eroded, and Notre Dame's playoff chances would be minimal. Regardless of how it looks or feels, Notre Dame must win.
Irish offense looks to find rhythm
Texas A&M head coach and former Irish DC Mike Elko is known for his defensive mind. He will certainly try to confuse and rattle Notre Dame's young QB early and often.
I'm still not sure exactly what to make of the Irish's rough offensive line performance against Miami, but it must play much better football this week to collect a victory.
I expect Mike Denbrock to establish the run game with Jeremiyah Love and JD Price against the Aggies, something that seems obvious but that was lacking against Miami.
I also think we will see Denbrock open things up a little bit through the air. Downfield passing is CJ Carr's most natural ability, and I don't think at home Denbrock will feel the same need to protect his young signal caller the way he did in Miami.
If the Irish offensive line holds up this week, CJ Carr can cook, and the running game can find some flow. If not, Carr will have to be the hero for the second game in a row, and the season is in grave danger.
Notre Dame defense must be on the attack vs A&M
Notre Dame's defense against Miami did not look like the Irish defense we've come to expect and appreciate.
I certainly hope that Chris Ash plans to make some changes to the scheme and player rotations after having an extra week to consider what went wrong in Miami.
I expect the Irish to be more aggressive in an attempt to rattle Aggie QB Marcel Reed. I also hope to see tighter coverage in the intermediate passing range. Notre Dame cannot afford easy outlet throws in space with soft coverage to athletic Aggies receivers like KC Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Terry Bussey.
Notre Dame must also control the Aggie run game, first by accounting for QB Marcel Reed, who'd like nothing more than to shred the Irish with his legs. With a few tweaks to the Notre Dame scheme and personnel, I expect a more sound defensive effort this week and possibly even a turnover or two.
Notre Dame has bounced back strongly after disappointment under Marcus Freeman. I predict Notre Dame to do just that, look much better this week at home, and to scratch out a win to save the season.
Notre Dame 27, Texas A&M 24
