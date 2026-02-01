Where 2026 NFL Mock Drafts Project Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Running back Jeremiyah Love declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Dec. 16, following an outstanding junior season at Notre Dame.



Marcus Freeman joked during the Heisman Trophy ceremony that he'd try to convince Love to return to South Bend for another year. But considering his consensus first-round projection, it came as no surprise to see Love turn pro.

As much as Freeman and Notre Dame fans may have wanted to see Love come back and make a national title push as a senior, it makes sense for him to capitalize on the opportunity that awaits him in the NFL.

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love announced he is declaring for the NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/BIAWDZqCNX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2025

NFL mock draft projections for Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In each of these mock drafts, Love is the first running back off the board and the only running back selected in the first round.



The Athletic's mock draft includes a second-round projection, which has fellow Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price going 38th overall to the Houston Texans as the second running back off the board.

ESPN ranks Price second among running backs, and includes fellow Notre Dame players like wide receiver Malachi Fields, tight end Eli Raridon and interior offensive lineman Billy Schrauth among the top 13 players at their respective positions.

Notre Dame has had a solid stretch of producing NFL running backs in the last decade, with Audric Estime, Kyren Williams, Dexter Williams, C.J. Prosise, and now Love as a projected first-round talent.



The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Penn., where Love rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown in a 37-15 win over No. 22 Pittsburgh.

Jeremiyah Love's career accomplishments

From left to right, Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love, Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin pose with the Heisman trophy at the New York Marriott Marquis. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Love capped off his career by winning the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back At 6-foot and 214 pounds, he finished the 2025 season with 199 carries for 1,372 yards, 6.9 yards per carry and18 rushing touchdowns, while catching 27 passes for 280 yards and three scores.

With 2,882 career rushing yards, Love finished seventh on Notre Dame's all-time leaderboard behind Autry Denson (4,318), Allen Pinkett (4,131), Vagas Ferguson (3,472), Darius Walker (3,249), Josh Adams (3,198) and Julius Jones (3,018).

Love's 3,476 total scrimmage yards also put him seventh in Notre Dame history, and his 42 scrimmage touchdowns are third-most all-time behind Denson's 46 and Pinkett's 52.



Love finished third in Heisman Trophy voting behind Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, and he was Notre Dame's first Heisman finalist since linebacker Manti Te'o was the runner-up to Johnny Manziel in 2012.