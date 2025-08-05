Report: Xabi Alonso ‘Not Entirely Happy’ With Rodrygo at Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso is reportedly still “open” to Rodrygo leaving Real Madrid this summer as the manager continues to assess the superstar forward.
Real Madrid recently returned to training after a brief holiday break to prepare for the 2025–26 season. Alongside new signing Álvaro Carreras and surprise Real Madrid Castilla call-ups, Los Blancos’ superstars got to work at Valdebebas under the watchful gaze of Alonso.
Despite being linked with a move out of the Spanish capital, Rodrygo joined the likes of Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé in Real Madrid City. The 24-year-old is seemingly determined to earn a place in his new manager’s XI after only playing 92 minutes at the FIFA Club World Cup.
The Brazilian has a mountain to climb, though, to prove himself following his poor 2024–25 campaign. In fact, The Athletic claim Alonso and his team are still “not entirely happy” with Rodrygo.
The new boss and the club reportedly remain “open” to the possibility of selling Rodrygo, except there have been no new developments in his case.
The winger has been at the center of transfer speculation this summer, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain just four of the many clubs interested in securing Rodrygo’s signature. Although the Brazil international scored just one goal in his last 25 appearances for Los Blancos, he is still a player with enough skill and talent to start at just about any club in Europe.
A move would also give Rodrygo the chance to play in his preferred position on the left wing after being forced to play on the right at Real Madrid. Despite playing out of position, the forward has helped Los Blancos win 13 trophies, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League titles.
Recent reports indicate Rodrygo is keen on sticking it out with Real Madrid, though, even with the added competition of new signing Franco Mastantuono, who excelled on the right wing and as a No. 10 for River Plate.
It will be up to Alonso to decide what role Rodrygo plays in the team moving forward should the winger get his wish to remain in the Spanish capital. Even if the 24-year-old earns his way into his new manager’s good graces, he still might be left on the bench in the event Alonso only deploys two attackers up top.