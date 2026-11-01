The biggest week of the regular season is officially here for Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish get set to host Miami this Saturday.



It's the biggest home game for the Fighting Irish since at least 2005, and a win would be the biggest by the program at Notre Dame Stadium since perhaps 1993.

With Miami sitting at 8-0 and Notre Dame at 7-1, both are expected to be ranked very high in the initial College Football Playoff rankings that are set to be announced Tuesday night.



Where will Notre Dame and Miami both fall in those? And is there any chance it could end up being a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown?

Latest AP Poll Released

The AP Poll was updated and released on Sunday, with Miami keeping hold of the top spot after sneaking out of North Carolina with a win.



Georgia moved back up to No. 2 after dominating Florida, and after previous No. 2 Ohio State lost at USC.



Unbeated Utah then moved up to No. 3 after winning big at Cincinnati, and Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 after getting by Navy.

The entire top 25 is as follows:



1. Miami

2. Georgia

3. Utah

4. Notre Dame

5. UCLA

6. Indiana

7. BYU

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Texas

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. Wake Forest

15. LSU

16. Tennessee

17. Houston

18. USC

19. Missouri

20. Boise State

21. Iowa

22. New Mexico

23. South Carolina

24. Arizona

25. Florida

While the AP Poll and CFP rankings tend to look different, there is still usually a decent amount that looks the same.



Some are hoping that the CFP will make this showdown between Notre Dame and Miami a 1. vs. 2. game, but I can't logically see that happening.

Where Notre Dame and Miami Should Be in CFP Rankings

Notre Dame's metrics are outstanding and computer models love the Fighting Irish. Their real-life resume, though, leaves a bit to be desired.



To date, its best win came against Wisconsin, who fell out of the top 25 this week after getting blasted at Iowa, 30-0.

Also, are we certain Miami gets the No. 1 ranking? Yes, it is unbeaten and has two Heisman Trophy frontrunners on the offense, but who has it beat?



It's best win to date is at Wake Forest, who currently sits 7-1.



I think Miami gets the No. 1 spot because of the unbeaten record, but don't be surprised if it goes to Georgia, who has ranked wins over at Alabama and on a neutral field against Florida.

Nick Shepkowski's Playoff Rankings Projection

25. Northwestern

24. South Carolina

23. Boise State

22. Arizona

21. Florida

20. Missouri

19. Houston

18. USC

17. Iowa

16. Wake Forest

15. Texas Tech

14. LSU

13. Ole Miss

12. Ohio State

11. Tennessee

10. Alabama

9. Texas

8. Notre Dame

7. Kentucky

6. Indiana

5. BYU

4. UCLA

3. Utah

2. Georgia

1. Miami

If you look at Notre Dame at No. 8 and think - how? Here's what I see...



The CFP Committee sees Notre Dame as having just one loss, which is great, but look at the best win of each team in front of it.



Miami - Wake Forest

Georgia - Alabama

Utah - Cincinnati or Houston

UCLA - Wisconsin (also unbeaten)

BYU - Notre Dame

Indiana - Northwestern (at worst, as good as Wisconsin, at best, better than Wisconsin)

Kentucky - LSU

The bad news is that Notre Dame doesn't have any big wins and those are what tend to get rewarded. The good news is that a week from now, Notre Dame can have as good of win as anyone in the country if it takes care of Miami.