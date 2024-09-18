Which Notre Dame Team Will Show Up to Play Miami University on Saturday?
Notre Dame vs Miami University Preview
Will the home Irish crowd like what they see the second time around?
Wednesday's edition of the Always Irish radio show featured many varied perspectives on where Notre Dame football is entering its 4th game of the season. Many callers believe the Northern Illinois performance was a 1-time random occurrence that will not be repeated. Yet others are concerned that the Irish could get off to a slow start again and be in for a long afternoon.
One thing that isn't in doubt is how strongly Notre Dame bounced back from the Huskie disaster in such a dominating fashion destroying Purdue.
After such a shaky game the week before, nobody could've asked for a more impressive result the next week on the road against a Big Ten opponent.
Warm weather and a big spread to cover
Irish fans are preparing for a summer-like heat wave for the contest against the Redhawks with temperatures creeping up near 90 degrees around game time and with plenty of sun reflecting off the golden dome.
Notre Dame is currently favored by around 28 points, very similar to the line for the Northern Illinois game. After the Purdue performance, plenty of fans feel as though the Irish are in a much better position to perform well this week as opposed to their first home game.
There's never a dull moment in Notre Dame land, that's for certain.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.