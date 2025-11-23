Why The CFP Committee Wants To Include Notre Dame
Notre Dame allows no doubt of CFP ranking
Facing off against a Syracuse team that was 3-7, Notre Dame made the most of its opportunity to shine against a "lesser" opponent in a magnificent 70-7 win over the Orange. The Irish left no doubt in this contest after jumping out to a commanding 35-0 first-quarter lead.
This win gave no life to anyone hoping the Irish would perhaps win but not look good doing down the stretch, opening the door for them to get jumped in the CFP rankings.
So far, the CFP committee has viewed Notre Dame's resume in as positive a way as possible, given the Irish have two losses. What Notre Dame did in this game was provide the country and the CFP committee with more evidence that demonstrates the Irish are clearly one of the best teams in the country.
The CFP committee has shown that it wants Notre Dame included in the CFP, and the Irish are playing like a team that deserves a bid.
Notre Dame has a brand, and CFP credibility
Notre Dame as a brand moves the needle. It sells tickets. It drives TV ratings. It's a brand that has legacy credibility. And as of last season, it also now has CFP credibility.
These two factors combined make the Irish a team that the CFP committee wants involved in their tournament more than other brands, even if it's subconsciously and unintentionally.
Is this fair to other schools? Maybe not, but life isn't fair. Sometimes, there is an earned benefit to successfully building up a program's profile for well over a hundred years. This is nothing to apologize for. If this dynamic favors Notre Dame in some way, tacitly or otherwise, that's something that has not been given but rather earned over time.
Notre Dame features the most exciting player in America, Jeremiyah Love
Aside from Notre Dame's legacy, branding, and CFP credibility gained last season, the Irish also feature Jeremiyah Love, a Heisman candidate and the most explosive player in the country.
Having Notre Dame in the CFP is already a win for the CFP and its sponsors. Add a Heisman candidate to the team, and this is a TV exec's dream come true.
This Notre Dame team offers everything a playoff tournament could want in a program on and off the field. All that's left to do is beat Stanford handily and dare the committee to leave out a Notre Dame team on a 10-game winning streak that features Jeremiyah Love.