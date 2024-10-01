Will Deuce Knight Visit Notre Dame Next Week?
Notre Dame's 2025 quarterback commit Deuce Knight is big-time prospect to say the least.
Standing at 6-4, 206 pounds with blazing speed, it's easy to see why nearly every program in the country was after Knight's pledge in this recruiting cycle. The lefty has drawn comparisons to some of the best college quarterbacks in recent history and Notre Dame is still fighting tooth and nail to keep him in its 2025 class.
It seems fairly reasonable that if Knight wasn't such a unique prospect with a ceiling that can't be measured. that Notre Dame may have just cut ties and gone in a different direction by now.
Knight has been visiting Auburn every weekend he possibly could over the last 6-7 weeks and continues to show interest in the Tigers, while being 'committed' to Notre Dame.
Irish head coach Marcus Freeman traditionally has a policy against committed players visiting other schools, but seems to have made an exception for Knight. It's a dangerous game to play when you allow commits to visit other schools and be potentially wow'd by NIL cash and other various recruiting 'gifts'.
Notre Dame saw this firsthand multiple times in previous cycles with former commits quarterback Dante Moore, edge rusher Keon Keeley and safeties Peyton Bowen and Ivan Taylor. Freeman has been burned by allowing his guys to visit other big time schools, but this situation is different.
It seems if Knight was going to flip to Auburn by now, he would have. Notre Dame is doing everything it can now to get the star southpaw back to campus for one of its three remaining home games (Stanford 10/12, Florida State 11/9, Virginia 11/16) to hopefully lock down his commitment for good.
The sooner Notre Dame is able to get Knight on campus, the better, as it means he is not at Auburn or Ole Miss again. Stanford week is when the Irish staff is aiming to have Knight on campus, but it is anyone's guess if he will truly make it up to South Bend.
This recruitment is unlike any that I have covered or observed and NIL is making it even more wild.
Truth be told, no one will feel good about Knight actually coming to Notre Dame for Stanford until he steps foot on campus and is greeted by Marcus Freeman and Chad Bowden. The plan is there but Deuce does what Deuce wants.
Can the staff get him to make a move and shut it down, or should it cut ties and find a new 2025 quarterback?