The Worst Case Scenario For Notre Dame This Weekend vs Northern Illinois
Notre Dame must prove it has matured as a program
Notre Dame's Week 1 battle against Texas A&M was a heavyweight fight everyone saw coming since the second the game appeared on the schedule. From obscenely hot weather, the challenging road atmosphere, and the SEC talent, the Irish knew they were in for a 10-round battle.
This week though, is very different as Notre Dame returns home to face the Huskies of Northern Illinois. There's no way to manufacture a "big game" vibe that doesn't naturally present itself. This is Notre Dame's next big challenge. Can it avoid a letdown?
Notre Dame much better positioned to navigate this dynamic
Marcus Freeman had a brutal start to his tenure at Notre Dame. His first game was against the team he played for Ohio State on the road which ended up being a hard-fought loss.
Week 2 brought Marshall to South Bend who upset the Irish who not only lost the game but also their starting QB Tyler Buchner to injury for the rest of the year as well. This was a total disaster.
While this non big game letdown could occur again, it feels like this Notre Dame team is much better positioned to avoid that pitfall. Freeman is no longer a "new" coach, he has a great staff backing him up and by far his best roster yet.
But perhaps the biggest reason Note Dame will not suffer a letdown is belief. This team won a huge game Week 1 and knows it's good and can truly compete this year. That motivation should lead to better focus and preparation compared to the last time Freeman and his Irish were in a similar position. The Notre Dame program is evolving and growing in front of our eyes in Freeman's vision.
