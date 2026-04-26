Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame landed a major part of its 2027 recruiting class on Saturday when four-star safety Zayden Gamble announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish.



The top-ranked safety in Florida comes from one of the biggest powerhouse programs in the country, St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.

Gamble made his commitment public knowledge on Saturday after giving the Notre Dame coaching staff his word earlier in the week.



After the Fighting Irish lost a commitment from safety Khalil Terry this past Monday, it has since added commitments from Florida prospects John Gay III and Gamble.

Zayden Gamble as a Prospect

All you need to know about Gamble as a prospect can be figured out by looking at his list of college finalists.



He chose Notre Dame over the likes of Miami, Ohio State, and Florida, and did so after making just one visit to South Bend - compared to his at least 10 treks to Miami and four to Gainesville.

Rated as a four-star prospect by all of the major outlets, Gamble checks in at 5-11, 190 pounds. He is coming off a junior season where he helped Aquinas to an absurd seventh-straight state championship, recording 65 tackles (three for loss), five pass breakups, three interceptions, and a forced fumble.

According to Andrew Ivins, director of scouting at 247Sports, Gamble: Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can emerge as a trusted option with his vision and IQ.

More to Come from Florida for Notre Dame?

Notre Dame has landed two recruits from Florida in a matter of just days and may be about to add another.



With commitments already in hand from Gamble, linebacker Amarri Irvin (IMG Academy), and safety John Gay III (Chaminade-Madonna, Hollywood), the Irish have three commitments from the Sunshine State with a big target on getting number four.

Legacy wide receiver Julius Jones, Jr. is a teammate of Gamble's at Aquinas and one of the top-ranked receivers in the 2027 cycle. 247Sports lists him as a top 15 receiver in the 2027 recruting cycle and Notre Dame has long been a player for his talents.



Jones has set a commitment date of June 27, with Oregon being the biggest threat to Notre Dame currently.

Gamble is a great addition to Notre Dame's class and its first from Aquinas since landing linebacker Drew White in 2017.



Being able to potentially add both Gamble and Jones to this class from one of the biggest powerhouse programs in high school football would put Notre Dame on the trajectory to again land one of the nation's top recruiting classes this go-around.