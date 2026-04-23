Things are starting to heat up for Notre Dame football on the recruiting trail.



After hosting a slew of prospects in recent weeks, the returns on those time investments are starting to appear.



Wednesday saw Florida safety John Gay III announce his commitment to the Fighting Irish, and it certainly seems another will soon be following.

Safety Prospect Zayden Gamble to Announce Commitment

Notre Dame has been in hot pursuit of another Florida safety of late, as Zayden Gamble was recently on campus.

Gamble is rated as the top safety recruit in the entire state of Florida for 2027 and on Thursday, announced his finalists as well as when he'll officially announce his college commitment.

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Zayden Gamble will announce his Commitment Saturday, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The No. 1 Safety in Florida will choose between Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Florida



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/15s9F6HGwq pic.twitter.com/azMdhWxCyT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 23, 2026

Gamble will announce his decision on Saturday as Notre Dame made his final four potential schools. Joining the Fighting Irish are Ohio State, Miami, and Florida, but the way things have gone of late, you have to really like Notre Dame's chances.

Zayden Gamble Recruiting Profile

Gamble checks in at 5-11, 190-pounds and stars at traditional Florida high school powerhouse, St. Thomas Aquinas.



The 247Sports composite rankings list him as the 176th overall player in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and 14th overall safety.

Gamble is coming off a junior season that saw him record 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Gamble lists over 45 scholarship offers to his name, including Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, and several others on top of his impressive list of finalists.

Notre Dame Recruiting Starting to Heat Up in Florida

Notre Dame certainly seems like it's starting to turn up the heat on recruiting in Florida.



Gay is a Florida product, as is Gamble, and that might not be it for the Fighting Irish in the 2027 recruiting class.

Gamble's teammate at St. Aquinas, Julius Jones, Jr. (yes, the former Domer's son), is also a prime Notre Dame recruiting target this cycle.



That's on top of linebacker Amarri Irvin, who stars at IMG Academy in Bradenton, and gave his commitment to Notre Dame last November.

Speaking of - why don't IMG Academy and St. Aquinas ever play?



Even if you don't closely follow high school football, if you follow recruiting whatsoever on a national level you ALWAYS see these two towards the top of the list for most players getting sent to the NFL.

It seems like it's too easy not to happen, but then again, Notre Dame isn't playing Michigan or USC anytime soon, either.