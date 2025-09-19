Does Notre Dame Finally Crack the Win Column Against Purdue?
Notre Dame sits 0-2 and in need of a win in the worst way. Sure, its two losses came by a combined four points, but the taste of defeat is beyond sour right now in South Bend.
Enter perhaps the perfect opponent for Notre Dame this week: Purdue. Sure, the Boilermakers are 2-1 and have already surpassed last season’s win total, but the point spread remains almost four touchdowns for Saturday.
So does Notre Dame get its first win of 2025? And how much of a fight will Purdue put up in South Bend?
Here’s how the Notre Dame On SI staff sees this one going.
Jared Shlensky (0-2): Notre Dame 41, Purdue 20
Who would have thought Notre Dame’s offense would be better than the defense through the first two games of the season? Probably not many. CJ Carr has exceeded my expectations in just about every facet and I expect him and the Fighting Irish offense to have no problem hanging 40+ points on the Boilermakers come Saturday. As for the defense, I expect Chris Ash’s boys to play better this week, but still struggle at times. Don’t be surprised if Purdue scores a garbage time touchdown or two in the fourth quarter, but I still like the Irish to coast past the Boilermakers for their first win of the year.
Nathan Erbach (0-2): Notre Dame 48, Purdue 10
Last season, Notre Dame took its NIU loss frustrations out on Purdue, so it is ironically funny that the 2025 Irish team is in a similar spot this season after a frustrating start. Purdue should be better coached than it has been with Barry Odom at the helm, but Notre Dame is desperate for a win and much more talented than the 0-2 record indicates. Unfortunate timing for Purdue. Defense looks much better this week and my bold prediction is they pile up 5 sacks. Carr continues to prove why this offense should be elite with him as the signal-caller.
Mason Plummer (0-2): Notre Dame 41, Purdue 14
Unfortunately for Purdue, they fall into the right a lot (again) for Notre Dame to beat them handily in a “get right” game. Expect the Irish to start fast and be flying around on both sides of the ball, filled with rage and embarrassment from how the last two games have gone.
Notre Dame needs to win 10 in a row, here’s the first.
John Kennedy (0-2): Notre Dame 42, Purdue 17
If ever there was a good week to play Purdue, this is it. The Irish are 0-2, bitter, and should be ready to take their frustration out on a team with much less talent than the Canes and Aggies presented. The irish offense will begin to show what it can be long-term against the Boilermakers. There will be more running lanes for Love and Price, and plenty of opportunities for CJ Carr to stretch the field in the passing game. Defensively, the Irish should be able to get more pressure up front and shore up some back-end vulnerabilities facing Purdue’s athletes. If not, all bets are off for 2025 and the Freeman era.
Jeff Feyerer (0-2): Notre Dame 45, Purdue 13
There have been Notre Dame teams before that were 0-2. But I’ve never been convinced any of those teams were that good. I am still convinced this team is very good and has the possibility to do big things this season. They lost to two teams currently in the Top 10 by a combined four points. Barry Odom has Purdue playing better than Ryan Walters did, but they have the unfortunate distinction of being on the other side of the Irish in a “get right” game. CJ Carr throws for 300 yards and three touchdowns and their slow accent up the College Football Playoff mountain begins.
Pete Fiutak (1-1): Notre Dame 44, Purdue 15
Does Purdue have one of the best offensive lines in America, loaded with future NFL starters? No. Does it have one of the three best quarterbacks the Irish have faced since the beginning of the 2024 season, like Tyler Shough, Carson Beck, or Marcel Reed? No. Notre Dame is this close to being 2-0, the defense will look way, way, WAY better against a regular old college O line, and the march to 10-2 and home game in the College Football Playoff will start here with a resounding performance.
Nick Shepkowski (0-2): Notre Dame 41, Purdue 13
I don’t know what football God’s Purdue angered, but for the second year in a row, it gets Notre Dame under the worst circumstances. Purdue may be improved, but it’s not that improved. I’m expecting more of a Miami-type game plan where the Irish set up the run via the pass early, and we see more man defensively, which spells more success for the Irish. Notre Dame gets the sickness out of its system in a big way again over the Boilers.