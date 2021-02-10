Irish Crossover: Talking Notre Dame Fighting Irish Hockey

The Notre Dame Hockey team has had a very interesting season thus far. Currently they sit in 3rd place in the Big Ten standings with a stellar record away from the Compton Family Ice Arena.

Irish Breakdown's Vince DeDario sits down with WSBT Radio Sports Director and voice of the Irish Hockey team for over a decade, Darin Pritchett, to talk about the team up to this point and what they need to do to make it into the field of 16 for the NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame is currently 10-9-1 overall and 8-7-1 in the Big Ten, but the Irish icers are on a three-game winning streak that includes two road wins over Ohio State by a combined margin of 14-2. Coming up the Irish have a pair of home matchups against Minnesota and two road contests against Wisconsin, the two teams ahead of the Irish in the Big Ten standings.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter