Notre Dame Hockey Makes The 2021 NCAA Tournament

The Notre Dame hockey team is back in the NCAA Tournament. Notre Dame (14-13-2) is the No. 4 seed in the Albany Regional and will face No. 1 seed Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame finished third in the Big Ten (12-10-2) this season, and a strong finish down the stretch helped secure their place in the tournament. Notre Dame tied Wisconsin, the regular season Big Ten champ, and then won its final four games of the regular season to get over .500.

The Irish also won a pair of road games against Minnesota, the Big Ten tournament champion, which further boosted its resume.

Notre Dame is one of four Big Ten teams to make the NCAA Tournament. The Irish were joined by Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. Notre Dame went 2-2 against Michigan this season, winning a pair of games on the road and dropping two games at home.

This marks the fifth straight season Notre Dame has made the NCAA Tournament in hockey, not including last season, which saw the tournament get canceled. Notre Dame made the Frozen Four in both 2017 and 2018, finishing as the national runners up after a 2-1 loss to Minnesota-Duluth.

Irish Breakdown analyst Vince DeDario and Darin Pritchett of WSBT previewed the Notre Dame squad heading into the Big Ten Tournament, which you can listen to here:

