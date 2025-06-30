Incoming Notre Dame Freshman Drafted by Toronto Maple Leafs
Notre Dame hockey had another below .500 season this year but as multiple programs have witnessed, regardless of the sport, an incoming recruiting class can quickly make you forget about last season.
Incoming freshman forward Will Belle should make an immediate impact for the Fighting Irish come October, and the Toronto Maple Leafs feel the same way after selecting Belle in the fifth round (No. 137 overall) of the NHL Draft on Sunday.
The Dongguan, China, native played each of the last two years at the United States National Team Development Program where he appeared in 55 games for the under 18 program, scoring four goals and dishing out 12 assists in his final season.
Belle has also competed in multiple international tournaments as a member of Team USA and won a gold medal at the 2024 Five Nations Tournament in Czechia.
Belle is the 99th draft pick in program history and one of six draftees on the 2025-2026 Notre Dame roster.
Assuming Belle plays for Notre Dame this season, the Irish should be a much-improved team after finishing just 12-25-1 last season. Notre Dame last made it to the NCAA Hockey Tournament in 2022 and the Frozen Four back in 2018,
With a little luck on the Irish's side, Notre Dame could have an outside shot of returning to both this season.
We know we're getting a little ahead of ourselves, but after a rough couple of seasons, Notre Dame hockey fans should be more optimistic about this season with Belle getting drafted and the overall talent on this year's roster.