Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo Joins Caitlin Clark on Exclusive List
Notre Dame women's basketball is red-hot as it continues its NCAA Tournament run following a dominating victory over Michigan on Sunday. The win sends Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 for the fourth-straight year as the Irish will take on the winner of the TCU vs. Louisville game for a spot in the Elite Eight.
Sunday saw star sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo score a team-high 21 points and dish out three assists. Hidalgo has been a huge part of Notre Dame's success the last two years, scoring over 1,500 points and dishing out more than 300 assists in that time.
If that sounds like a rare accomplishment in women's basketball it's because it is. In fact, only one other player in the last 25 seasons has combined to put up those numbers in her first two collegiate seasons.
That player?
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark.
The ESPN broadcast during Sunday's game discussed the rare feat.
Perhaps what makes it even more impressive for Hidalgo is that she did it while Olivia Miles was also dishing out more than six assists per game over those two years. That's not to say she'd catch Clark's absurd 471 total but is at least noteworthy.
In case you were wondering, Clark and Iowa reached the Elite Eight her freshman year and lost in the second round her sophomore season before back-to-back national championship appearances. Hidalgo and the Irish made the Sweet 16 last year and are headed back this season following Sunday's victory.