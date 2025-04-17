Lee Corso’s Most Iconic Notre Dame Moments Through the Years
A college football icon is retiring.
Lee Corso, who has been an instrumental part of ESPN's College Game Day show for 38 seasons, is calling it a career. ESPN announced the move on Thursday, stating that Corso will particiapte in one final Game Day to start the year on August 30, but did not reveal a location for the show.
Corso has helped sell the sport of college football as much as anyone in the last three or four decades. College Game Day does a pheonominal job of capturing the environment that makes college football so special and nobody did that better than Corso.
Before "Coach" officially calls it a career and walks off the stage a final time, there are some memorable moments from his run on the show that include Notre Dame. Below are just a handful.
College Game Day's First Road Trip (1993)
Corso Gets Help Picking Notre Dame vs. Nebraska (2001)
Corso Finally Picks Notre Dame in South Bend (2012)
Lee Corso Shuns USC Pick at Coliseum (2012)
Lee Corso's 'Win One for the Chicken' at Michigan (2013)
Corso's Notre Dame Pick in Hurricane at Clemson (2015)
Hunchback of Notre Dame Picks Irish Over Michigan (2018)
Corso Stuns Notre Dame Crowd Against Ohio State (2023)
Corso Picks Notre Dame to Ken Jeong's Dismay (2023)
Corso Picks Notre Dame Over Penn State in Orange Bowl (Jan. 2025)
Props to Coach on one heckua run. There is no doubt that his love and passion of college football influenced my love for it at a young age and no matter how much his act is impersonated when he's fully retired, it'll never be quite the same.